Brazil come into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with target firmly in mind: a record-extending sixth title. So much so, Neymar got a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo.

The Seleção open against a Serbia side that have not met high expectations on football’s biggest stages.

Neymar enters in good form after a series of injuries since the 2018 World Cup — when Brazil were beaten by Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Brazil coach Tite should have all of his players available for the opener. The only doubt is whether he will use midfielder Lucas Paqueta or a more attack-minded team with Vinícius Junior up front alongside Neymar.

Serbia, meanwhile, are aiming to advance from the group stage for the first time in their fourth World Cup appearance as an independent nation. They have also failed to qualify for the European Championship in five tries.

When is Brazil vs Serbia in the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Serbia is scheduled to be played on 24 November (25 November in India).

What time is Brazil vs Serbia in the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Serbia will kick off at 10 pm local time which is 12.30 AM IST on Friday.

Where will Brazil vs Serbia be played in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Serbia will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail which has a capacity for 88,966 fans.

Which TV channel will broadcast Brazil vs Serbia in the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Serbia will be broadcast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Which streaming app will show Brazil vs Serbia live?

Brazil vs Serbia will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

