Brazil is being considered one of the top contenders for this year’s World Cup title thanks to their impressive display in the tournament so far. However, their next assignment won’t be easy as the Selecao will need to overcome Croatia to confirm their place in the final four. Brazil and Croatia will lock horns on 9 December for the quarter-final battle at the Education City Stadium.

Brazil will head to the venue high on confidence after a dominating 4-1 victory over South Korea in their last match. Neymar’s return to the squad had an immense influence on their play. After an early lead by Vinicius Jr, the PSG forward scored a penalty that marked his 76th international goal. Subsequently, striker Richarlison and attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta etched their names on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Luka Modric’s side edged past Japan following a tie-breaker in the last round. The 120-minute fixture failed to find a winner as the scoreboard stood at 1-1. During the shootout, Japan completely lost their composure and Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic managed to save three of their first four shots.

The most recent clash between these two transpired in a friendly match four years ago when the teams were going through a preparatory phase ahead of the World Cup in Russia. In a one-sided affair, the South American nation crushed the Vatreni 2-0. Looking at the overall previous meetings, Brazil stays on the top because they came out victorious in three of four face-offs, including two wins in the World Cup in 2006 and 2014.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia will be played on 9 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia kick-off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia will be held at the Education City Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How to watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Brazil and Croatia will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also follow the score and Live updates on firstpost.com.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Quarter Final: Brazil vs Croatia- Possible Starting XI:

Brazil: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro, Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison.

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.