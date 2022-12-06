Brazil pay touching tribute to Pele after dominating Round of 16 win, fans unveil giant tifo

Brazil triumphed 4-1 over South Korea on Monday in a spectacular fashion, thanks to their players’ individual talent as well as collective brilliance. Tite’s side took just 45 minutes to knock Korea almost out of the game displaying sheer dominance in every position. So the remaining half was left to be a mere formality. Following the victory, Brazilian players and the fans present at Stadium 974 paid tribute to their country’s legend Pele who has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo.

In an honourary gesture, the footballers including captain Thiago Silva and Neymar Jr posed in front of a giant poster featuring a photograph of Pele in the yellow jersey after the final whistle. Not only the players on the pitch, but numerous fans gathered at the venue also carried tifo banners wishing a faster recovery of him. Vibrant images of young Pele celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team could be seen on the shirts, flags, and banners of Brazilian supporters all across the stand.

Touching tribute from Brazil players to their greatest ever. Pelé! 💛 pic.twitter.com/ol8Xj1M1Rf — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 5, 2022

The crowd behind one of the goalposts hoisted a huge banner in the 10th minute of each half. It depicted an image of Pele in a white jersey with shirt no 10 that he used to wear while playing for the Brazilian club Santos. The fans were also spotted chanting his name when the Brazil side stepped onto the ground.

Brazil fans with a banner for Pele in the stands at Stadium 974. pic.twitter.com/PNB8lRbxEw — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 5, 2022

Pele had a colon tumour removed last year, but neither his family nor the medical team had indicated whether it had spread. The 82-year-old needed to be shifted to end-of-life support after he failed to respond to chemotherapy since being admitted to the hospital last week due to a respiratory infection, as per media reports.

Earlier, the World Cup organisers in Qatar also honoured Pele, including messages of support painted on building facades. Additionally, a huge Brazilian flag bearing the No. 10 and the words “Get well soon, Pelé” was unfurled during a drone show near Doha Bay.

Ahead of Brazil’s Round of 16 clash, Pele shared a special Twitter post making a promise to watch the game from the hospital bed. He wrote, “In 1958, I considered keeping my pledge to my father while I roamed the streets. I am aware that many people today have shared similar promises and are trying to find their first World Cup. I will watch the game from the hospital and I will be rooting for each one of you. Good luck.”

Em 1958, eu caminhava pelas ruas pensando em cumprir a promessa que fiz ao meu pai. Sei que hoje muitos fizeram promessas parecidas e também vão em busca da sua primeira Copa do Mundo. Assistirei ao jogo do hospital e estarei torcendo muito por cada um de vocês. Boa sorte! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3CRI8v6H55 — Pelé (@Pele) December 5, 2022

Pele, widely regarded as the greatest of all time, is the only footballer to have lifted three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) and remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer, racking up 77 goals in 92 appearances from 1957 to 1971.

