Cast your mind back to the 2000s. Football has started becoming an even bigger fad in India. Local football still draws thousands of supporters in some places. European football, though, is what has endeared most parts of India to the sport. People stay up late at night just to watch their favourite club play. At other times, they dare to dream, hoping that one day, India will have a footballing structure to rival those in Europe.

Then, the Indian Super League (ISL) comes into being in 2014. All contracts and paperwork are signed as early as 2010. So, with four years to plan, it seems the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) – the body controlling the ISL, have things figured out.

The ISL soon permeates into the Indian footballing psyche, making people believe that this is indeed the final step before India, the sleeping giant, awakens. It doesn’t catapult India to where it wants to be, although it is making a pretty fine fist of it.

As time passes, however, the grumbles start. It’s not because the FSDL has not been doing everything in its power to make the ISL successful. It’s more because there are so many problems elsewhere that every facet is being scrutinised.

The ISL, as a standalone product, has been brilliant. But has it been what it was intended to be? The AIFF doesn’t seem to have any controlling stake in it. Yet, is the ISL and Indian football better off with the AIFF not having as much of a say? The AIFF has not conducted elections for the longest time possible but hey, that doesn’t really matter as long as the drums of possible FIFA World Cup qualification are beaten about, right?

As it turns out, it does. The worst part of it all is that these discussions are now happening in the Supreme Court, with every tiny bit of the old constitution and the proposed constitution coming under the scanner. The role of FSDL and how much impact (both positive and negative) it has had, has also dominated social media timelines. There may be different interpretations to this entire saga, based on your allegiances. What’s certain, though, is that Indian football is suffering.

Here's a bit of context. Praful Patel, who led the previous regime, overstayed his tenure by at least eighteen months. Not for the first time either. In 2016 and 2017, Rahul Mehra, a sports activist and a lawyer, who is also one of the appellants in the current case, argued that Patel’s ascension to AIFF President was the result of an election process that was farcical.

The Supreme Court had to step in back then. In 2022, just to ensure that there would be a fairer election process, the Supreme Court has had to do so again. It also appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to overlook the day-to-day affairs of the AIFF, which included forming a new constitution so that elections could take place.

The previous regime was also not particularly renowned for its competence – part of the reason why FSDL invested so much money and sought to change the face of Indian football by itself. Now, the proposed new office-bearers (pending a ‘democratic election process’, of course) are implying that too much control has been vested with the FSDL. They’ve brought in money but haven’t used it as well, with the grassroots structure not improving proportionately.

So, the new constitution proposes that the right to conduct the top-flight league in the land should rest with the AIFF – as opposed to being with FSDL. Those hoping to assume power are also saying that the AIFF was corrupt and incompetent in the past. This includes the government cutting down the AIFF’s budget by almost 84 per cent this year and giving them an allocation of just INR 5 crore. But if elected, they are promising to change the entire landscape, provided they pull the strings vis-à-vis the top-flight league.

FSDL has, rather unsurprisingly, challenged that, saying their contract remains valid till 2025, having signed a 15-year deal way back in 2010. Many have painted this as another FSDL endeavour to hog the limelight and not really care about Indian football.

But think about it from their perspective, and you kind of get why they are contesting this provision. There’s a reason why they put in that much money, and they have every right to fight for a contract that, lest we forget, has three years left on it. The AIFF could still adhere to it, although a lack of clarity has meant this conversation is happening in the Supreme Court, and not in an entirely amicable manner.

One of the major bones of contention is the ISL isn’t as stretched out as it should be and that players aren’t playing enough competitive matches. The AIFF, in its present form, is arguing that the FSDL is stopping them from making it more inclusive, instead only concentrating on commercial aspects.

To address this, the AIFF could move to a system where zonal leagues comprising I-League, ISL and regional clubs can be established, with teams then competing on a national level, thereby increasing inclusivity and game-time. All of them will be playing throughout the year and will have opportunities to test themselves against the best this nation has to offer.

If AIFF intend to create such an environment, they need to sit down with FSDL and evolve a much better blueprint, where teams face relegation/promotion and footballers have more minutes under their belt. This to-and-fro, accusing one of not complying with the other, is a story that simply isn’t fashionable anymore.

So, there is plenty of uncertainty whichever way you look at it. If the new constitution is approved and FSDL’s plea is not sustained, the AIFF will handle whatever becomes India’s top-flight (that’s a debate for another day). They can still reach out for marketing partners (like the FSDL), although the existing relationship could well have been fractured beyond repair.

If this case drags on and mud-slinging becomes the norm, India could face an impending FIFA ban for not being able to conduct elections – elections which should’ve happened at least eighteen months ago. The constitution, much like it has been in the past couple of years, will also be up in the air, with almost everyone unsure of how to take Indian football forward.

In that scenario, everything they planned for, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, would be thrown out of the window. India’s image as a footballing nation will further suffer and the damage it will have on an already cash-stricken system will be enormous.

However, there’s a slight possibility it could be a watershed moment in Indian football. After years of suggesting they had a roadmap, the AIFF and the new constitution might actually have one, or at least that is what they pledge.

It may or may not include FSDL, who have pumped a lot of money and have made ISL the product it is. But this change could, if those seeking power are to be believed, get Indian football back to where it wants to be, although this too should be taken with a pinch of salt considering how things have historically panned out.

Irrespective, it makes you question and wonder how in the world has Indian football come to this. At a time when it should be growing from strength to strength, its various stakeholders are scuffling each other on who should be heading the game. There’s a high chance they’ve not stumbled upon the idea of working together, yet.

It’s like a plot straight out of a movie, where the protagonists (or antagonists based on your allegiance) try to choose between the lesser evil, only to realise that there are greater malaises than what have been projected over the past few years. Or, worse, deflect blame so that they aren’t held accountable in any way, shape or form.

In a sense, it’s almost comical, considering Indian football is hitting a roadblock whenever it tries to move forward, tries to double back or tries moving in another direction. The spin to this story, though, is that it is not amusing the Indian football faithful anymore – fans and stakeholders who’ve long been sold the idea that there will be a boom but are now realising that despite the glamour on the surface, not much has really changed over the past decade.

It shouldn’t have come to this. It really shouldn’t have. But it has. There’s no point blaming each other anymore, and no point arguing who is right or who is wrong. There’s certainly no sense in trying to mend what looks an exceptionally broken structure either.

A fresh start then, with a new constitution and perhaps a better footballing ecosystem, might be the way to go. Not because it will suddenly cure Indian football of all its ailments. Or because it will make India the self-sustaining footballing nation it can be. But because it might tackle things differently.

And that, considering the complexities of the current predicament, might be the simplest solution in sight.

