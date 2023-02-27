The most awaited sports awards are here. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be broadcast live on Monday, 27 February. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see which players and coaches take home football’s top honours.

For the top men’s football prize, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who many believe will walk away with the award this year. The Argentina captain has been on a high, leading his side to victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will be given stiff competition for the player of the year title by PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the summit clash between France and Argentina in Qatar.

As for the women’s football player of the year, Alexia Putellas, who is a finalist this year as well, will be aiming to win the coveted prize for the second consecutive year.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will give away several prizes including the FIFA Fair Play award and the coach of the year.

Here is all you need to know about the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022:

When will the Best FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony be held?

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will take place in Paris on Monday, 27 February (28 February in India).

What time will The Best FIFA Awards 2022 start?

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 will be broadcast live starting 1:30 am in India (8 pm GMT).

Where can you watch the Best FIFA Football Awards on TV?

Fans can watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 live on the official YouTube channel of FIFA.

Nominations:

Best FIFA Men’s Player finalists:

Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG)

Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Best FIFA Women’s Player finalists:

Beth Mead (England/ Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (United States/ San Diego Wave)

Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)

FIFA Puskás Award finalists:

Richarlison (Brazil vs Serbia)

Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille v PAOK Thessaloniki)

Marcin Oleksy (Warta Poznan v Stal Rzeszow)

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper finalists:

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Sevilla)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/ Aston Villa)

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper finalists:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Lyon)

Best FIFA Men’s Coach finalists:

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best FIFA Women’s Coach finalists:

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Wiegman (England)