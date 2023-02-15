In a shocking moment for the entire sports fraternity, Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel passed away after he collapsed on the field, moments after saving a penalty for his team. On Saturday, 12 February, the 25-year-old saved the spot kick but fell to the ground afterwards, as per a report by Reuters.

The incident occurred during a match at Sint-Eloois-Winkel, West Flanders Province, between Espeel’s team Winkel Sport B and Westrozebeke. The Belgian team plays in the second provincial league of division of West Brabant.

According to reports, Winkel Sport were ahead by 2-1 when their opponents were awarded a penalty in the second half. After Espeel collapsed on pitch, emergency services rushed to revive him with a defibrillator. However, the footballer was declared dead soon after he was taken to the hospital. The cause of Espeel’s death is not yet clear. The results of the autopsy, which was conducted on Monday, have not been made public yet.

Winkel Sport B assistant Stefaan Dewerchin narrated the incident to the Daily Mail, adding that Espeel’s death was an “unusually heavy blow”. The ball was still in play,” Dewerchin said. “Espeel went as fast as possible to receive it, but then he collapsed. It was extremely terrible to watch. All the players showered together after the incident. When the message came that he was dead, it was an unusually heavy blow. I think some players still don’t realise exactly what happened.”

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel,” the club said in its statement. Calling “football is an afterthought”, the club conveyed its condolences to the young goalkeeper’s family and friends.

Patrick Rotsaert, sporting director of Winkel said that the incident came as a shock to everyone. “Arne had been with the club all his life and was loved by everyone. The young footballer was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our whole club,” he added.

As per an NDTV report, over 1,000 people turned up on Monday to pay their respects to Espeel.

