Manchester City progressed to the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 win on aggregate over Bayern Munich. After winning the first leg 3-0, Man City secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the match before Joshua Kimmich found one for the hosts toward the end of the match.

Here’s how the managers and players reacted after Manchester City progressed to the semi-finals where they will face Real Madrid:

“Always he is there. Good assist and the finish from Erling was really good. He’s so young. In the end everyone feels the pressure.”

-– Man City manager Pep Guardiola on mixed night for Erling Haaland after striker scored and missed a penalty.

“The result was amazing in Manchester but we didn’t have anything to win today, only to lose. We are team that every year is better and better with the experience we had in this competition, but the players want to do it really well and the pressure is there.”

— Guardiola again

3 – Manchester City are only the third English team to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in three consecutive seasons, along with Chelsea and Manchester United (both 2006-07 to 2008-09). March. pic.twitter.com/4IgHA3ZG1c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2023

“Two things weren’t at the level — the pitch and the referee… From his first to his last decision. I didn’t even see the foul for the penalty we were awarded.”

— Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, criticising referee Clement Turpin.

“If we don’t manage to take positives from this game, we would have a problem… We were a bit unlucky in the key moments of both matches.”

— Tuchel

“Erling is a special player, a different player to what we had in the past. Someone who doesn’t need to touch the ball many times to score. He is in the shadow for 85 minutes and he touches one and it’s a goal.”

— Bernardo Silva on Erling Haaland after the Norwegian’s 48th goal of the season.

“We know how tough it is to face Real in this competition. We are going to go for it. We’ve always go for it but we feel the team is very confident and I think we’re going through.”

— Silva on the prospect of facing holders Real Madrid in a repeat of last season’s semi-final clash.

“We wanted to take the lead in the first half. We had the chances. It’s infuriating that we didn’t manage to do that, it would’ve been different in the second half. Over the 180 minutes of the two legs, we didn’t play well for 25 or 30 minutes.”

— Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich.

With AFP inputs

