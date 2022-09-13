Lewandowski will aim to continue his superb form and lead Barcelona to victory against his former club Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich will welcome Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona to the Allianz Arena in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, with both teams coming off opening wins.

Despite Wednesday’s impressive 2-0 win at Inter Milan, Bayern have drawn three games in a row in the Bundesliga and sit in the unfamiliar position of third place after six matches. They will be hoping to jolt themselves out of a poor run of form.

While Bayern have not struggled to find the back of the net this season with 31 goals in nine games, they have missed Lewandowski’s penetration at crucial moments in recent weeks.

Lewandowski has nine goals in his first six matches with the Catalan club, including a hat trick in the 5-1 win against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League opener. He has been leading a high-powered Barcelona attack that has outscored opponents 20-2 in six games in all competitions.

The Polish striker, who joined from Bayern for nearly 50 million euros ($50.5 million), was rested early in the Spanish league game against Cádiz on Saturday. He came off the bench in the second half to score the team’s second goal in a 4-0 win.

Coming to today’s clash, Lewandowski will aim to continue his superb form and lead Barcelona to victory against his former club, while, on the other hand, Bayern will have the psychological advantage over the Catalans as they have a strong recent Champions League record against Barcelona, with two 3-0 wins last season along with an 8-2 quarter-final thumping on the way to winning the 2020 title.

