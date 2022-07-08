Bayern have previously insisted that Lewandowski, who has been vocal in his desire to leave the German champions this summer, must fulfil his contract which runs out in June 2023.

Barcelona are hoping for "a positive response" from Bayern Munich after making an offer for their Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, club president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

"We have made an offer for the player, we are waiting for the response, we will see if it is positive," Laporta said during the presentation of new signing Andreas Christensen.

Bayern have previously insisted that Lewandowski, who has been vocal in his desire to leave the German champions this summer, must fulfil his contract which runs out in June 2023.

"We thank the player (Lewandowski) for all the demonstrations he has made to show that he wants to come," said Laporta.

The 33-year-old striker, twice voted FIFA's best male player, scored 238 Bundesliga goals in 252 appearances over eight years for Bayern.

Laporta said they wanted to show respect for Bayern and did not specify the amount of the offer. However, he dismissed rumours that the German club, suspicious of Barca's economic situation, wanted payment for the transfer of Lewandowski up front.

"I don't believe it," said Laporte. "I believe it's information from a cat and it was a joke. It doesn't come from Bayern."

At the end of June, the German press indicated that Baraa had offered Bayern 40 million euros plus 5m euros bonus for the Pole.

"We made an offer and they must now weigh it up," Laporta said, without giving further details.

At the same press conference, the club's sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff confirmed the likely departure of French defender Clement Lenglet who is expected to go on loan imminently to Tottenham.

"We are very close to a departure, it will be announced when it is official," said Cruyff.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.