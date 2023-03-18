ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Final, LIVE Score: HT ATKMB 1-1 BFC; Chhetri scores equaliser for BFC

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 LIVE Score: ATK Mohun Bagan will be setting their sights on their maiden title while Benglauru FC will be hoping to win a second crown.

FP Sports March 18, 2023 19:16:02 IST
Auto refresh feeds
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Final, LIVE Score: HT ATKMB 1-1 BFC; Chhetri scores equaliser for BFC

Simon Grayson and Juan Ferrando, coach of Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan respectively, pose with the trophy ahead of the final. Image credit: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mar 18, 2023 - 20:26 (IST)

Almost a home game for BFC today

Mar 18, 2023 - 20:23 (IST)

HT: ATKMB 1-1 BFC

GOAL! Sunil Chhetri fires in the ball past Golden Glove winner Vishal Kaith as Bengaluru FC find the equaliser in the dying seconds of the first half of the ISL 2022-23 final against ATK Mohun Bagan! BFC have finally been rewarded for their persistence, having dominated possession in the first half.

Looks like we're in for a cracker of a second half, which shall begin shortly.

Mar 18, 2023 - 20:21 (IST)

48' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

Referee Kundu points to the spot for a second time today, this time in favour of Bengaluru FC after a rash tackle by Subhashish inside the box! And it's their talisman Sunil Chhetri who gears up for what could be the equaliser!

Mar 18, 2023 - 20:18 (IST)

45' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

Three minutes have been added to stoppage time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. The Mariners, meanwhile, make another foray into the Bengaluru third in the dying minutes of the first half, but are unable to get it past Sandhu.

Mar 18, 2023 - 20:11 (IST)

39' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

Manvir has a shy at the Bengaluru goalpost from inside the box, but ends up spraying it too high. A second goal before the halftime whistle would've well and truly put ATKMB in the driver's seat.

Meanwhile, referee Haris Kundu has made some bookings so far, issuing yellow cards to the BFC trio of Prabir Das (31'), Roshan Naorem (37') and Sunil Chhetri (38').

Mar 18, 2023 - 20:09 (IST)

35' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

Quite the animated discussion between the Bengaluru FC players and the ref after the latter decides against awarding a penalty to the team in whites following a rash challenge by Pritam Kotal on Roy Krishna inside the box in which the ATKMB captain appeared to have kicked the Fijian striker on the right foot. Chhetri is especially unhappy with the referee's decision.

Another 10 minutes to go for the halftime whistle, and Bengaluru's search for the equaliser continues.

Mar 18, 2023 - 20:02 (IST)

Here's Petrators putting the Mariners ahead early in the game

Mar 18, 2023 - 19:59 (IST)

25' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

Excellent save by ATKMB custodian Kaith, diving to his right to keep the ball from going into the net after a free kick by Hernandez, who manages to get a fair bit of curve on the shot. Soon after, we have a Bengaluru corner, in which Jhingan heads the ball wide of target.

Mar 18, 2023 - 19:57 (IST)

24' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

Spirited run into the ATKMB final third by Sunil Chhetri, who started the game on the bench. Just when the veteran Indian striker is gearing up to challenge opposition goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, he is thwarted by ATKMB captain Pritam Kotal.

Mar 18, 2023 - 19:48 (IST)

14' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

GOAL! Petrators scores from the spot, beating BFC keeper Sandhu even though he moved in the right direction, as ATKMB — seeking their maiden title — break the deadlock in the 15th minute!

Load More

ISL 2022-23 final Preview: ATK Mohun Bagan, one of the most decorated football clubs in India, will be vying for their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) crown when they take on Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, will be setting their sights on their second title, having won silverware in the 2018-19 season after having come within touching distance the previous season, losing against Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 final.

ATKMB’s predecessors Atletico de Kolkata (later ATK) were crowned champions in the inaugural season, and would also win the 2016 and 2019-20 editions. Since their merger with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, the club would finish runners-up on ISL debut, losing against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Goa’s Fatorda, which has hosted each of the last three finals as well as the 2015 summit clash, will host the ultimate showdown between ATKMB and BFC on Saturday starting 7.30 pm IST.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 18, 2023 20:24:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Explained: Why Sunil Chhetri's goal against Kerala Blasters in ISL playoff game was allowed to stand
Football

Explained: Why Sunil Chhetri's goal against Kerala Blasters in ISL playoff game was allowed to stand

Following Sunil Chhetri's free-kick goal, Kerala Blasters FC forfeited the ISL playoff game against Bengaluru FC on Friday.

ISL 2022-23: Sunil Chhetri's controversial goal takes Bengaluru FC to semi-final with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters
Football

ISL 2022-23: Sunil Chhetri's controversial goal takes Bengaluru FC to semi-final with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters

The Blasters dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t get past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru FC goal. Relying on the quick feet of Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan, the Blues were content to play on the counter.

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters' demand for rematch against Bengaluru FC 'quashed' by AIFF
Football

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters' demand for rematch against Bengaluru FC 'quashed' by AIFF

Kerala Blasters had on Friday walked off the pitch and forfeited their match, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri strike.