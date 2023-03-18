Auto refresh feeds

We have the first substitution of the game with BFC veteran Sunil Chhetri coming in minutes after kickoff after Siva Salthi suffers a nasty knock and is stretchered off with a bloody nose after colliding with a couple of ATKMB players.

The ref points to the spot early on, and this could be the lucky break that ATK Mohun Bagan were looking for! Dimitrios Petrators gears up to take the kick with Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet getting ready in front of the post.

GOAL! Petrators scores from the spot, beating BFC keeper Sandhu even though he moved in the right direction, as ATKMB — seeking their maiden title — break the deadlock in the 15th minute!

Looks like we're in for a cracker of a second half, which shall begin shortly.

GOAL! Sunil Chhetri fires in the ball past Golden Glove winner Vishal Kaith as Bengaluru FC find the equaliser in the dying seconds of the first half of the ISL 2022-23 final against ATK Mohun Bagan! BFC have finally been rewarded for their persistence, having dominated possession in the first half.

Spirited run into the ATKMB final third by Sunil Chhetri, who started the game on the bench. Just when the veteran Indian striker is gearing up to challenge opposition goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, he is thwarted by ATKMB captain Pritam Kotal.

Excellent save by ATKMB custodian Kaith, diving to his right to keep the ball from going into the net after a free kick by Hernandez, who manages to get a fair bit of curve on the shot. Soon after, we have a Bengaluru corner, in which Jhingan heads the ball wide of target.

Another 10 minutes to go for the halftime whistle, and Bengaluru's search for the equaliser continues.

Quite the animated discussion between the Bengaluru FC players and the ref after the latter decides against awarding a penalty to the team in whites following a rash challenge by Pritam Kotal on Roy Krishna inside the box in which the ATKMB captain appeared to have kicked the Fijian striker on the right foot. Chhetri is especially unhappy with the referee's decision.

Meanwhile, referee Haris Kundu has made some bookings so far, issuing yellow cards to the BFC trio of Prabir Das (31'), Roshan Naorem (37') and Sunil Chhetri (38').

Manvir has a shy at the Bengaluru goalpost from inside the box, but ends up spraying it too high. A second goal before the halftime whistle would've well and truly put ATKMB in the driver's seat.

Three minutes have been added to stoppage time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. The Mariners, meanwhile, make another foray into the Bengaluru third in the dying minutes of the first half, but are unable to get it past Sandhu.

Referee Kundu points to the spot for a second time today, this time in favour of Bengaluru FC after a rash tackle by Subhashish inside the box! And it's their talisman Sunil Chhetri who gears up for what could be the equaliser!

ISL 2022-23 final Preview: ATK Mohun Bagan, one of the most decorated football clubs in India, will be vying for their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) crown when they take on Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, will be setting their sights on their second title, having won silverware in the 2018-19 season after having come within touching distance the previous season, losing against Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 final.

ATKMB’s predecessors Atletico de Kolkata (later ATK) were crowned champions in the inaugural season, and would also win the 2016 and 2019-20 editions. Since their merger with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, the club would finish runners-up on ISL debut, losing against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Goa’s Fatorda, which has hosted each of the last three finals as well as the 2015 summit clash, will host the ultimate showdown between ATKMB and BFC on Saturday starting 7.30 pm IST.

