The Indian men’s U23 football team will kick off their Asian Games 2022 campaign with an encounter against China. India is to make a comeback to the Asiad football tournament after a long gap of nine years after an exemption from the sports ministry.

With the senior team ranked 18th in Asia, India did not meet the criteria of being ranked in the top eight sides in Asia but was later granted an exemption to take part in the mega event.

There are six groups in the competition. The format for the men’s competition is as such: the top two teams from every group will make the round of 16 and the rest of the four spots will be filled by the four best third-ranked teams.

The men’s football tournament at the Asian Games has been a U23 competition since 2002. But three players over the age of 23 are allowed in a squad. India’s highest goal scorer of all time Sunil Chhetri will be captaining the side at the Asian Games and will look to replicate the success of the inaugural Asiad in 1951 and 1962.

India men’s schedule for Asian Games:

September 19: China vs India – (17:00 IST, Hangzhou)

September 21: India vs Bangladesh (13:30 IST, Xiaoshan)

September 24: Myanmar vs India (17:00 IST, Xiaoshan)

September 27 or 28: Men’s Round of 16

October 1: Men’s Quarter-final

October 4: Men’s Semi-final

October 7: Men’s Gold/Bronze medal match

The Indian women’s team will kick off their campaign with a clash against Chinese Taipei on 21 September. They will walk into the Asiad on the back of a 5-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in the first round of Olympic Qualifiers in June earlier this year.

In the women’s event, the top three teams from each group and the three best second-placed teams will move to the quarterfinals.

India women’s squad for Asian Games is yet to be announced.

The women’s competition at Asian Games involves the senior national teams.

India women’s schedule for Asian Games:

September 21: Chinese Taipei vs India – Women’s Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)

September 24: India vs Thailand – Women’s Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)

September 30: Women’s Quarter-final

October 3: Women’s Semi-final

October 6: Women’s Gold/Bronze medal match