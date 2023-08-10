Asian Games, Indian football teams' schedule: Sunil Chhetri and Co face China in first game
Check out the schedule of Indian U23 men's side and the senior women's football team for the Asian Games which will be played in Hangzhou, China.
The Indian men’s U23 football team will kick off their Asian Games 2022 campaign with an encounter against China. India is to make a comeback to the Asiad football tournament after a long gap of nine years after an exemption from the sports ministry.
With the senior team ranked 18th in Asia, India did not meet the criteria of being ranked in the top eight sides in Asia but was later granted an exemption to take part in the mega event.
There are six groups in the competition. The format for the men’s competition is as such: the top two teams from every group will make the round of 16 and the rest of the four spots will be filled by the four best third-ranked teams.
Related Articles
Club vs country in Indian football: Compromises needed but talks should have begun earlier
The men’s football tournament at the Asian Games has been a U23 competition since 2002. But three players over the age of 23 are allowed in a squad. India’s highest goal scorer of all time Sunil Chhetri will be captaining the side at the Asian Games and will look to replicate the success of the inaugural Asiad in 1951 and 1962.
India men’s schedule for Asian Games:
September 19: China vs India – (17:00 IST, Hangzhou)
September 21: India vs Bangladesh (13:30 IST, Xiaoshan)
September 24: Myanmar vs India (17:00 IST, Xiaoshan)
September 27 or 28: Men’s Round of 16
October 1: Men’s Quarter-final
October 4: Men’s Semi-final
October 7: Men’s Gold/Bronze medal match
The Indian women’s team will kick off their campaign with a clash against Chinese Taipei on 21 September. They will walk into the Asiad on the back of a 5-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in the first round of Olympic Qualifiers in June earlier this year.
In the women’s event, the top three teams from each group and the three best second-placed teams will move to the quarterfinals.
India women’s squad for Asian Games is yet to be announced.
The women’s competition at Asian Games involves the senior national teams.
India women’s schedule for Asian Games:
September 21: Chinese Taipei vs India – Women’s Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)
September 24: India vs Thailand – Women’s Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)
September 30: Women’s Quarter-final
October 3: Women’s Semi-final
October 6: Women’s Gold/Bronze medal match
also read
Football transfer news: Dembele to leave Barcelona for PSG, defender Axel Disasi set to join Chelsea
Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes and Sadio Mane has completed his transfer to Al Nassr.
Watch: Marcelo in tears after horror tackle leaves Sanchez with a fully dislocated knee
Marcelo was sent off in tears as Luciano Sanchez screamed on the pitch, surrounded by concerned players on both teams.
Transfer news: Jordan Henderson completes Al Ettifaq move; Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli
Jordan Henderson's former teammates Sadio Mane and Fabinho are also moving closer to joining the Saudi Pro League.