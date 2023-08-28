New Delhi: India senior women’s team head coach Thomas Dennerby announced a 22-member squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, to be held from 21 September to 6 October, 2023.

The India Women’s team, ranked 61st in the FIFA Rankings, are placed alongside Chinese Taipei (ranked 38th) and Thailand (ranked 46th) in Group B.

There are 17 teams, who have been divided into five groups. Groups A, B, and C have three teams each, while Groups D and E have four teams apiece. The five group winners and three best second-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The women’s football tournament at the Asian Games is contested between the full senior national teams, with no age restrictions. The Indian Women’s Team have participated in the Asian Games twice previously – Bangkok 1998 and Incheon 2014.

Indian Women’s Football Squad for the 19th Asian Games:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Dalima Chhibber, Astam Oraon, Sanju, Ranjana Chanu.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace.

Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Renu, Bala Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan.