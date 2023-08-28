Asian Games 2023: India women's football coach Thomas Dennerby unveils Hangzhou-bound 22-member squad
The India Women's team, ranked 61st in the FIFA Rankings, are placed alongside Chinese Taipei (ranked 38th) and Thailand (ranked 46th) in Group B.
New Delhi: India senior women’s team head coach Thomas Dennerby announced a 22-member squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, to be held from 21 September to 6 October, 2023.
The India Women’s team, ranked 61st in the FIFA Rankings, are placed alongside Chinese Taipei (ranked 38th) and Thailand (ranked 46th) in Group B.
There are 17 teams, who have been divided into five groups. Groups A, B, and C have three teams each, while Groups D and E have four teams apiece. The five group winners and three best second-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.
🚨 Indian Women’s Team Squad for #19thAsianGames 🔊
Related Articles
Details 👉 https://t.co/1yEecvZaYv#BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigresses 🐯 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LE2XgFqBvX
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 27, 2023
The women’s football tournament at the Asian Games is contested between the full senior national teams, with no age restrictions. The Indian Women’s Team have participated in the Asian Games twice previously – Bangkok 1998 and Incheon 2014.
Indian Women’s Football Squad for the 19th Asian Games:
Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Panthoi Chanu.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Dalima Chhibber, Astam Oraon, Sanju, Ranjana Chanu.
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace.
Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Renu, Bala Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan.
also read
Vinesh Phogat knee injury opens the door for Antim Panghal at Asian Games
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat picked up a knee injury and is going to miss the World Championship trials and Asian Games in Hangzhou.
'Take one game at a time': Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to MS Dhoni for inspiration ahead of leading India at Asian Games
Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain a side full of youngsters in Hangzhou with the main team busy with World Cup preparations at the same time.
Asian Games 2023: Want to perform better than Vinesh Phogat, says Antim Panghal
Antim Panghal was on standby for the Asian Games, and a knee injury for fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat paved way for the inclusion of Antim in the squad.