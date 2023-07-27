Leandro Trossard scored a second-half brace as Arsenal twice came from behind to beat reigning LaLiga champions Barcelona 5-3 in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles.

Trossard netted in the 55th and 78th minutes as the English Premier League runners-up completed an emphatic victory at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The fixture was delayed by 30 minutes after Arsenal’s team bus was held up in traffic en route to the stadium.

When the game finally kicked off, Barcelona began better, with Moroccan forward Abde Ezzalzouli producing a scintillating run down the left wing to set up the Catalans’ opener.

Ezzalzouli’s cross was met by Raphinha, whose first-time shot was saved by Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale, but Robert Lewandowski rammed in the rebound in the seventh minute.

Arsenal responded swiftly, with England international Bukayo Saka grabbing an equaliser in the 13th minute after a defensive lapse by Barcelona centre-half Andreas Christensen.

Saka could have given Arsenal the lead in the 22nd minute but the winger sent his shot wide of the post from the penalty spot after Ronald Araujo had handled in the area.

Barca regained the lead just after the half-hour mark, with Raphinha’s long-range free-kick deflecting off Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal wall to catch Ramsdale off.

Odegaard made amends just before the half time break. The Norwegian player flicked through a ball to new Arsenal signing Kai Havertz, for the forward to jab in the finish from close range.

Arsenal dominated the second half, with Saka missing a golden chance to put the Gunners ahead early in the second half, shooting high from five yards out with the goal at his mercy.

Arsenal’s pressure finally told, though, with Trossard scoring in the 55th and 78th minutes to make it 4-2.

Ferran Torres grabbed a late consolation for Barcelona in the 88th minute to give the Catalans a glimmer of hope, but Fabio Vieira made certain of victory with a long-range strike a minute before time.