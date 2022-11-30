Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again.

Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the football-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meet Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.

For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup. For Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who might also be too old when football’s biggest tournament rolls around next in 2026.

And for the World Cup as a whole. Because who really doesn’t want to see Messi — one of the game’s greatest ever players — in the late stages of a tournament that is heating up so nicely.

Argentina fans will be wary of the threat of Lewandowski, who rivals France’s Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world.

(with inputs from AP)

Here’s everything you need to know about Argentina vs Poland at the FIFA World Cup.

When is Argentina vs Poland in the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina vs Poland is scheduled to be played on 30 November (1 December in India).

What time is Argentina vs Poland in the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina vs Poland will kick off at 10 pm local time which is 12.30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will Argentina vs Poland be played in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina vs Poland will be played at the Stadium 974 which has a capacity of 44,089 fans.

Which TV channel will broadcast Argentina vs Poland in the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina vs Poland will be broadcast live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Which streaming app will show Argentina vs Poland live?

Argentina vs Poland match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.

