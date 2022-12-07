Argentina will need to come in with a more formidable defence when they face off against the Netherlands in the quarter-final on 9 December at the Lusail Stadium. In the last round, Lionel Messi’s side triumphed 2-1 over Australia, while the Dutch hammered the USA 3-1 with their midfielders dominating the 90-over battle.

Both Argentina and the Netherlands are looking equally balanced and have not faced enough resistance to reach this stage. While La Albiceleste were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener, the Dutch have won most of their fixtures except the 1-1 draw in the Ecuador game.

Their most recent meeting came in a knockout game in the 2014 World Cup. Even after 120 minutes of regulation time, both teams failed to open the net. In the end, it was Argentina who clinched a spot in the final with a 4-2 result in the penalty shootout.

However, the overall head-to-head records between these two gives the Netherlands a bit of an edge. Among 9 games in total, the Oranje have come out victorious in 4 games and Argentina won 3 with the remaining two ending in a draw. Looking at their 5 World Cup meetings, the Netherlands also have better numbers.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands will be played on 10 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands will start at 12:30 am IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands will be held at the Lusail Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Netherlands will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also visit firstpost.com for the updates.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Quarter Final: Argentina vs Netherlands- Possible Starting XI:

Argentina: E. Martinez, Molina, L Martinez, Romero, Tagliafico, Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul, Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria.

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay.

