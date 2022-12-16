The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final has begun and all eyes are on France and Argentina. Fans of La Albiceleste are waiting to see if Lionel Messi can fulfil his dream of lifting the World Cup trophy. Messi had earlier revealed that this edition of the tournament would be his last one, which means his team will want to give him the best send-off possible.

The game could also decide who wins the FIFA Golden Boot. Messi is level with Kylian Mbappe on five goals. The other players in the reckoning – Olivier Giroud and Julian Alvarez, from France and Argentina respectively, are on four goals.

Argentina began their World Cup run on a low point, suffering a shocking defeat against Saudi Arabia. But the combined efforts of Messi and Alvarez helped them shake off their loss and enter the final.

France, who were the winners in the previous edition, have been phenomenal once again. Les Bleus are equally keen on emerging victorious and becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups.

In World Cup history, Argentina and France have faced off 12 times, with the South American nation winning six games. France have won three games till now, while the others ended in a draw. France and Argentina have two World Cup trophies each to their name.

As the countdown for the match winds down, here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France:

When is Argentina vs France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be played on 18 December.

What time is Argentina vs France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Where will Argentina vs France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France will be held at the Lusail Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also visit firstpost.com for the live updates.

