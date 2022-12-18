Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Messi converts penalty to score sixth goal of tournament; watch video
Lionel Messi, playing his final game for Argentina, put the two-time world champions in the lead by successfully converting a penalty in the 23rd minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France.
Lionel Messi made the final game of his international career all the more memorable by converting a penalty to put Argentina ahead in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final clash in Lusail on Sunday.
Messi, who had earlier picked the summit clash at the Lusail Stadium as his final for La Albiceleste, calmly slotted the ball past opposition goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 23rd minute of the final. This was after referee Szymon Marciniak pointed at the spot following Ousmane Dembele’s rash challenge on Angel Di Maria inside the French third.
The crowd at the Lusail Stadium, which was bathed in white and blue for the mother of all clashes, went wild as Messi brought up his sixth goal of the 2022 edition in addition to three assists, making him the first player in the history of the tournament to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final as well as the final,
Di Maria would then double Argentina’s lead in the 36th minute following a spirited run into the box from the left flank, as the Argentines went into the half-time interval with a 2-0 lead.
Defending champions France, however, would bounce back in the second half in style, courtesy Kylian Mbappe.
The talismanic 23-year-old, who had starred in France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, would first convert a penalty in the 80th minute, before firing an equaliser just a minute later to revive Les Bleus’ hopes of successfully retaining the title.
