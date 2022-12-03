Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Australia in the second match of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar. The South American nation kicked off the tournament this year after a shocking elimination from the group stage in Russia in 2018. Their recent best came in the Brazil World Cup in 2014 when the Albicelestes finished as the runners-up. On the other hand, Australia will get a taste of a World Cup knockout game for the first time since 2006.

Looking at the journey so far, Argentina won two group games and lost just one to finish at the top of Group C. They endured a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their campaign opener and then thrashed both Mexico and Poland by 2-0. The Socceroos came in second among Group D teams. The group’s underdogs went on to triumph in their last two games against Tunisia and Denmark after being defeated 1-4 by reigning champions France.

Argentina will look to ensure that their star forward Lionel Messi’s international career ends with a World Cup. The Argentine captain lifted his maiden and lone international trophy back in 2020 when they beat neighbouring country Brazil in the Copa America Final. Australia also has been remarkably well so far in the tournament and will aim to surpass their previous record.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be played on 3 December 2022. (on 4 December in India)

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be held at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also get the updated score on firstpost.com.

