Cristiano Ronaldo has been going through a turbulent season. Since his dispute with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, the forward’s future in league football has come under the scanner. Ronaldo had to leave Old Trafford and now, in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the 37-year-old was dropped in Portugal’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Reports claimed that Ronaldo’s arrogance made boss Fernando Santos bench the country’s all-time top scorer. Referring to the topic, Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti backed Ronaldo, highlighting his professionalism during the coach’s first spell at the Spanish club.

According to Ancelotti, Ronaldo’s amazing fitness level at this age possibly makes him feel that he is “still in his 20s.” “He already has the answers he seeks within his body. The competition is tougher now” the four-time UCL-winning manager explained to the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. He had previously coached Los Blancos in two seasons (2013-15). Ronaldo was a crucial part of the side when they lifted the Champions League trophy in 2014.

Reminiscing the old days Ancelotti stated that Ronaldo had been an influential figure in the team and his associations helped him immensely during the training sessions. Terming the Portuguese star “an exceptional player,” the 63-year-old noted, “Everything was simple for me to handle since Cristiano trains hard and pays attention to every detail.”

In the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo has etched his name in the scoresheet just once thanks to converting a penalty against Ghana in the opening encounter. After he was sidelined in the Switzerland game, media reports said that Ronaldo intended to leave the national squad. On Thursday, Portugal’s Football Federation rubbished all of them. Ronaldo also broke his silence on the matter, stating that the team was “too unified to be divided by outside forces.”

Portugal will face Morocco in the quarter-final on 10 December at the Al Thumama Stadium. Ronaldo’s future as a starter is still in doubt. He may not get an opportunity in light of Goncalo Ramos’ heroics from the previous game. Looking at his club career, the ex-United forward denied rumours that he has already reached a lucrative deal with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

