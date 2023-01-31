Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the world when he signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, estimated to be worth over 200 million euros. The 37-year-old, who made his debut for the Asian side earlier this month, was a free agent before joining the Asian club as his contract with Manchester United was terminated. The Al Nassr contract could see Ronaldo finish off his career in Saudi Arabia. However, the team’s coach Rudi Garcia believes that the Portuguese star ‘will return to Europe.’

In a presser, the Frenchman called Ronaldo “one of the best players in the world” and a positive addition to his unit.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe,” Garcia stated.

Ronaldo had been in the eye of a storm ever since his contentious interview with Piers Morgan last year, where he had criticised Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and his team’s working style. The five Ballon D’or winner parted ways with Man United a few days later.

After successful spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, the attacker came back to Old Trafford for his second stint in 2021. However, despite Ronaldo performing exceptionally well, Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and finished sixth. Erik ten Hag’s arrival led to much speculation about his strained relationship with Ronaldo, with media reports claiming that the coach preferred Marcus Rashford over the Portuguese captain. Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan only deteriorated his relationship with the club, ultimately leading to his exit.

As for his stint in Asia, Ronaldo made his debut in a Saudi All-Star XI friendly against arch- rival and World Cup winner Lionel Messi’s team Paris Saint-Germain on 19 January. The Portuguese captain scored a brace, but PSG managed to win the fixture 5-4.

In his two appearances for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has not managed to make his name on the scoresheet yet. In his last fixture, Al Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup semi-final 3-1 to Al Ittihad and crashed out of the tournament. The club will face Al Fateh in their next fixture on 3 February.

