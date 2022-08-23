Suspended AIFF have written to FIFA to provide an update on the current administrative mess that engulfs Indian football.

All India Football Federation have requested FIFA, the sport's global body, to re-consider the decision to suspend AIFF. The request comes after Supreme Court terminated the Committee of Administrator (CoA) which constitutes as "third party" as per FIFA mandates.

In a letter to the FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, AIFF's General Secretary Sunando Dhar provided an update on the situation.

He mentioned: “It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (the “SC”) took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” said an AIFF release on Tuesday.

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India,” the letter further stated.

Elections for AIFF posts will take place on 2 September and aspiring candidates can file fresh nominations from 25 August. The nominations will be assessed on 28 August.

The final list of candidates for the positions will be put up on the AIFF website on 30 August. The winner could be announced as early as 2 September after votes are counted in New Delhi.

FIFA had suspended AIFF on 15 August for "undue third party interference", jeopardising the U17 Women World Cup, which was pencilled in to be hosted by India in October.

The revocation of AIFF ban and holding the U-17 Women's World Cup in the country hinged on CoA's exit and the highest court on Monday directed that the day-to-day affairs be run by Dhar.

