Football legend Francesco Totti reveals he struggled to recover from coronavirus
Totti’s father died last month from the coronavirus at 76.
Retired AS Roma captain Francesco Totti says he struggled with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19 .
Totti wrote on Instagram that he has recovered after “15 long days” of medical care at home. The 44-year-old Totti says he struggled to get a fever to subside and lost strength.
Totti retired three years ago after a 24-year career with just one one-club, Serie A side AS Roma. Having made his debut for his boyhood club at the age of 16, Totti scored 307 goals for Roma in all competitions The highlight of his club career was leading the club to a Serie A title in 2001.
