Foldable laptop stands to make it easy to work

Great for office

Lichee’s portable ultra slim craft, wooden laminated handmade laptop stand protects your laptop and is better for office operations. It makes your desk, room and office more beautiful. It is compatible with all the laptops. The stand is foldable and the style is very unique. The stand is handcrafted in high quality. The stand is light in weight and looks minimalist. The body of the stand ensures reliability. The ultra-thin design is made for it to be carried easily.

Easy to carry

The Eayira Laptop stand has 7 adjustable heights that can adjust to a comfortable operating angle and height based on your actual need. And the ergonomic design lets you fix posture and reduce your neck fatigue, back pain, and eye strain. Its creative portable foldable design and light-weight aluminium alloy material make it easy to carry. The stand comes with a portable storage bag. It is compatible with any laptop or tablet.

Prevents back pain

Voroly Foldable Stand easily raises your laptop height to get the most comfortable viewing position to prevent back, neck and wrist pain. The support of this stand is adjustable, which can fit for different thickness devices so that you can adjust support to fit your laptop/tablet. The stand holder with reasonable design can prevent your laptop/notebook computer/tablet from overheating. It is made up of very durable, steady and stable materials which make the stand easy and solid to use.

For long hours

My Buddy K is a user-friendly design stand. It is collapsible, lightweight, and portable with solid & stable construction. It relieves the wrist, neck and spine fatigue caused by using a laptop for long periods. It is made up of aluminium alloy and silicone rubber pad. The stand is very easy to use. The laptop will have better ventilation and extended life. The stand raises notebook screen height to eye level for better ergonomics. It is light in weight so you can take it anywhere you go.