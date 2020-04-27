Floyd Mayweather can become a great coach, says boxing legend Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has said that Floyd Mayweather has what it takes to become a world-class boxing coach.

According to a report in TMZ, the former heavyweight champion said that if Mayweather wants to be the best trainer alive, he will be the best trainer. “I give Floyd a good chance because Floyd's a gym rat, that's all he does,” Tyson added.

He said Mayweather is always in shape and could be ready for a fight at any time, and that discipline is what separates him from everyone else.

Mayweather's decision to be a coach seems to have come after the passing away of his former trainer and uncle Roger Mayweather last month at the age of 58.

Mayweather shared a long emotional post where he said his uncle’s death has inspired him to help those around him.

Referring to the social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, he wrote, "In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people's lives and help them achieve their goals."

Mayweather said the quarantine period has allowed him to see the importance of staying united and helping others grow.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with the rapper T.I on his YouTube channel, Tyson had revealed that he has been training as he is preparing for a return to the ring to "box some exhibitions and get in shape," reported Insider.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.