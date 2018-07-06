Football world cup 2018

Flashback: Three games that won Arnav's heart

Sports FP Sports Jul 06, 2018 14:35:07 IST

France 4-3 Argentina

I’m picking an obvious one here and boy, this game had it all! Kylian Mbappe was the star, but I can name at least five players who put in memorable performances. The tactical contest was intriguing, and the sheer talent on display exhilarating. Of course, the unforgettable bit was the goals: long-range goals, close-range goals, fluke goals, penalty goals.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia won on penalties)

For all the excitement of the final result, where Russia pulled off a miracle to send Spain packing after penalties, this game was rather dull. As an Arsenal fan, I’ve seen more than my share of dour draws where one side completely dominates possession but exhibits almost no creative vision. This game gets on the list for the excitement of Russia 2018's first penalty shootout, and the shock of a heavyweight’s elimination.

3) Belgium 3-2 Japan

This was a comeback for all time. Japan led 2-0 well into the second half, but a resurgence from Belgium, catalysed by Fellaini of all people, sent them into the quarter-finals at the Blue Samurai’s expense. This was a clash of tactics, of styles and of personnel, that ended with the heartbreak that characterises the knockout stage.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 14:35 PM

