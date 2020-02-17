Flamengo extend victorious run, claim revived Brazilian Supercup with win over Athletico Paranaense

Brasilia: Flamengo won their first trophy of 2020 on Sunday when they comprehensively beat Athletico Paranaense 3-0 to lift the Brazilian Supercup.

The title, contested between the previous year’s first division champions and the Brazilian Cup winners, was revived this year after a hiatus of almost three decades.

Strike pair Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the 15th and 29th minutes to put Flamengo 2-0 up at halftime, before Uruguayan Giorgian De Arrascaeta made it three midway through the second half.

The victory continued what has been a sensational run by the Rio de Janeiro club, who won the Serie A and Copa Libertadores titles in November and are through to next weekend’s final of the Guanabara Cup in Rio de Janeiro’s state championship.

