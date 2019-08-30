Five-time Olympic medalist Nadia Comaneci impressed by Indian school kids performing gymnastics moves on the street

A video went viral on social media on 25 August where two school kids are seen performing tough gymnastic moves like Backward Somersault and Cartwheel with near proficiency. The video posted by a Twitter user has been till date retweeted 5 thousand times while it has garnered more than five lakh views. The beauty of social media is such that it reached the timeline of legendary gymnast from Romania - Nadia Comăneci. She has won five Olympic medals and was the first gymnast who was awarded a perfect 10 at an Olympics.

Nadia quote retweeted the video with a caption: This is awesome. Hence, people started tagging Kiren Rijiju to bring the kids to the notice of the Indian sports minister. And it did come to the notice of Rijiju who tweeted that the kids have raw talent and that he would like to connect them to the professionals if somebody took the kids to him.

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

These kids are raw talents. Will get them connected to a gymnastic academy if someone brings them to me. https://t.co/Nj5CWuT1KG — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2019

Here are some reactions on the video:

This girl got attention of Nadia!So great madam for encouraging rural talent in India where 80%population live!They are not exposed to any type of training/access to funds!They are so neglected ignored forgotten! @KirenRijiju sports minister is trying to tap this hidden talent! — Sudarshan Chakra (@Sudarshan080856) August 30, 2019

Coming from you, mam, it is a great compliment. You were our dream gymnast/athlete and continue to remain, a perfect 10. — Mehul Desai (@livingfree60) August 29, 2019

I guess, that's my #India! Hey kids, you are getting compliments from non other than the #perfect10 girl, the #QueenOfGymnastics!... Treasure the moment!!! ☺️ — Sharad Kelkar (@KelkarSharad) August 29, 2019

While the kids have become famous, it is still unknown who they are or from where they belong in India. A twitter user though replied to Rijiju that the kids belong to a village in Nagaland. However, how true that is one does not know.

This kids are from this school in nagaland ,this is number of school - 03862240514 ONGC Office Chumukedima -Dimapur Nagaland Please somebody contact them and tell them about this kids and get detail of it pic.twitter.com/oErzrUDSFP — Chirag (@chirag_aladdin) August 27, 2019

Not to forget, two weeks ago, a boy from Madhya Pradesh had also gone viral on social media. He was Rameshwar Gurjar and in the video, he was seen running 100 meters in 11 seconds. After calls from Twitter users and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sports Minister had invited the boy to sports academy for trials but the teen failed to live up to the hype. He will now give another trial a month later.