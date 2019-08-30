You are here:
Five-time Olympic medalist Nadia Comaneci impressed by Indian school kids performing gymnastics moves on the street

Sports FP Sports Aug 30, 2019 15:45:10 IST

  • Nadia quote retweeted the video with a caption, saying that the moves were awesome.

  • While the kids have become famous, it is still unknown who they are or from where they belong in India.

  • Not to forget, two weeks ago, a boy from Madhya Pradesh had also gone viral on social media.

A video went viral on social media on 25 August where two school kids are seen performing tough gymnastic moves like Backward Somersault and Cartwheel with near proficiency. The video posted by a Twitter user has been till date retweeted 5 thousand times while it has garnered more than five lakh views. The beauty of social media is such that it reached the timeline of legendary gymnast from Romania - Nadia Comăneci. She has won five Olympic medals and was the first gymnast who was awarded a perfect 10 at an Olympics.

Nadia quote retweeted the video with a caption: This is awesome. Hence, people started tagging Kiren Rijiju to bring the kids to the notice of the Indian sports minister. And it did come to the notice of Rijiju who tweeted that the kids have raw talent and that he would like to connect them to the professionals if somebody took the kids to him.

Here are some reactions on the video:

While the kids have become famous, it is still unknown who they are or from where they belong in India. A twitter user though replied to Rijiju that the kids belong to a village in Nagaland. However, how true that is one does not know.

Not to forget, two weeks ago, a boy from Madhya Pradesh had also gone viral on social media. He was Rameshwar Gurjar and in the video, he was seen running 100 meters in 11 seconds. After calls from Twitter users and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sports Minister had invited the boy to sports academy for trials but the teen failed to live up to the hype. He will now give another trial a month later.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 15:45:10 IST

