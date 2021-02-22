Five more France rugby players test positive for COVID-19, total up to 10

It takes the total number of players in the squad to have contracted COVID-19 to 10, massively depleting France coach Fabien Galthie’s options as Les Tricolores go for a third straight win to open the competition.

Marcoussis (France): Five more France rugby players have tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Six Nations match against Scotland, the team said on Monday.

It takes the total number of players in the squad to have contracted COVID-19 to 10, massively depleting France coach Fabien Galthie’s options as Les Tricolores go for a third straight win to open the competition.

Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon and Brice Dulin are the latest players to have tested positive following checks carried out on Sunday.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, along with props Julien Marchand and Mohammed Haouas, centre Arthur Vincent, and winger Gabin Villiere, previously tested positive for the virus.

Two other squad players — lock Swann Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros — were left out of the squad after being considered to have been in contact with two teammates from club side Toulon who tested positive.

Galthie also has tested positive, along with assistant William Servat and lineout coach Karim Ghezal.

Five players have been added to the squad ahead of the team’s scheduled return to training on Wednesday, the French Rugby Federation said. The game against Scotland is on Sunday.

France have started the Six Nations with wins over Italy and Ireland.