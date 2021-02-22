Five more France rugby players test positive for COVID-19, total up to 10
It takes the total number of players in the squad to have contracted COVID-19 to 10, massively depleting France coach Fabien Galthie’s options as Les Tricolores go for a third straight win to open the competition.
Marcoussis (France): Five more France rugby players have tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Six Nations match against Scotland, the team said on Monday.
It takes the total number of players in the squad to have contracted COVID-19 to 10, massively depleting France coach Fabien Galthie’s options as Les Tricolores go for a third straight win to open the competition.
Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon and Brice Dulin are the latest players to have tested positive following checks carried out on Sunday.
Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, along with props Julien Marchand and Mohammed Haouas, centre Arthur Vincent, and winger Gabin Villiere, previously tested positive for the virus.
Two other squad players — lock Swann Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros — were left out of the squad after being considered to have been in contact with two teammates from club side Toulon who tested positive.
Galthie also has tested positive, along with assistant William Servat and lineout coach Karim Ghezal.
Five players have been added to the squad ahead of the team’s scheduled return to training on Wednesday, the French Rugby Federation said. The game against Scotland is on Sunday.
France have started the Six Nations with wins over Italy and Ireland.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Seven SARS-CoV-2 variants found in US carrying the same mutation, scientists claim
Prevalence of these seven lineages will be hard to determine since roughly 1 percent of test samples are sent for sequencing.
Cricket Ireland confirms Irish national team's tour to Zimbabwe is postponed due to COVID-19
The Ireland men's squad was due to fly to Harare on 28 March and play a three-match T20 international series, followed by a three-match one-day international series in April.
Women's Curling World Championships cancelled for second year running amidst ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The World Curling governing body said local health officials in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, would not support the 19-28 March event “due to the current pandemic situation and concerns around the spread of new variants.”