Fit-again Dipa Karmakar clinches gold in vault event at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 08, 2018 18:15:17 IST

New Delhi: Returning to action after a long lay-off of nearly two years due to injury, India's premier gymnast Dipa Karmakar clinched the gold medal in the vault event of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup at Mersin, Turkey on Sunday.

File image of Dipa Karmakar. Reuters



The 24-year-old from Tripura, who had finished fourth in vault event in the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 14.150 to win gold. She had topped the qualification also with a score of 13.400.

This is Dipa's first medal in a World Challenge Cup.

Dipa, who is being accompanied by her coach Bisheshwar Nandi, has also qualified in balance beam finals by finishing third in the qualification with a score of 11.850.

Dipa had suffered an Anetrior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury after Rio Olympics and had undergone surgery. She was initially confident of making a comeback at the Commonwealth Games but rehabilitation took more time than expected and she missed the Gold Coast event.

She has been included in the 10-member Indian gymnastics team for the upcoming Asian Games.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 18:15 PM

