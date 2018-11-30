Firstpost Spodcast Episode 93: Mithali Raj's comments against Ramesh Powar, Argentina's Hockey World Cup win

Today, on the 30th of November back in 1872, the first ever official international football match was played. It was contested by the national teams of Scotland and England. The match took place at West of Scotland Cricket Club’s ground at Hamilton Crescent in Partick, Scotland. The match finished in a 0–0 draw and was watched by 4,000 spectators! And in today’s sports news…

First up we discuss senior cricketer Mithali Raj said she is deeply saddened and hurt after coach Ramesh Powar accused her of prioritising personal milestones ahead of team needs during the T20 World Cup.

Powar, in his 10-page report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager of Cricket Operations Saba Karim, had also accused the 35-year-old of “blackmailing and pressurising coaches”.

Reacting to the report, Mithali said she is deeply saddened and hurt. The India ODI skipper expressed her disappointment on Twitter, by writing "I'm deeply saddened & hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game & 20yrs of playing for my country. The hard work, sweat, in vain. Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned & all the mudslinging - it's the darkest day of my life. May god give strength."

She also accused BCCI Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji of bias. Mithali had said that Edulji used her position against her and made her feel vulnerable.

We also discus the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 being held in Bhubaneshwar. Olympic champions Argentina won a hard-fought game against Spain, securing a 4-3 victory. Agustin Mazzilli and Gonzalo Peillat scored a brace each pushing Argentina forward, even as World No 8 Spain gave Argentina, ranked second, a run for their money in the high-scoring Pool A match that produced end-to-end hockey.

In other news, Bengal Warriors produced a memorable comeback to beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in Pune in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Thursday. Maninder Singh was the star man for Bengal Warriors as he scored 17 raid points to lead his team to victory. Ravindra Ramesh also chipped in with eight crucial points for the winning team.

We round off this update with some football news from the Indian Super League, defending champions Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining goalless at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

It was a match of missed opportunities as both the teams couldn't make the most of the opportunities they had. In the first half, Chennaiyin applied pressure on the Kerala backline, but without any luck. They had some good chances, but nobody could convert it, despite having a virtual empty goal.