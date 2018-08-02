Firstpost Spodcast Episode 9: India gain advantage on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test, WFI's Olympic quota policy and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost where we do a quick run through of the big sports news of Wednesday.

We start, of course, with the India-England Test series.

The big news of the morning was India dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the final XI. The decision was not entirely unexpected because, leading up to the Test series, Pujara has had a torrid time with county team Yorkshire, averaging around 16. Pujara had opted to skip IPL 2018 to play in the county championship as preparation for this series.

Virat Kohli chose not to include Kuldeep Yadav in his bowling department for the first Test. The Indian skipper stuck with the more experienced bowlers — Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami as quicks, with Ashwin as the sole spinner.

Meanwhile, at the Badminton World Championship, Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu both notched up wins to progress to the third round. Sindhu had received a bye in the first round and opened her BWF campaign with an easy 21-14, 21-9 win over Indonesian player Fitriani. She will face Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea, the 2015 bronze medallist, in her next round.

Srikanth overcame a stiff challenge from Spain's Pablo Abian to proceed to the third round.

We also discuss Wrestling Federation of India’s controversial policy of not conducting trials before the Olympics.

Despite the standoff between Narsingh Yadav and two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar over holding trail for Olympic spot ahead of Rio Olympics, the WFI has said that wrestlers winning Olympic quota places will earn the right to go to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.