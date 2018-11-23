Firstpost Spodcast Episode 88: India's defeat to England in ICC Women's World T20 semi-final, Bengaluru FC's win and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the daily sports update on Firstpost. Here, we discuss India's defeat to England in the semi-final of ICC Women's World T20. Bengaluru FC's win against FC Goa and more.

In women’s cricket, India's dreams of winning a maiden global title lay in tatters after a questionable omission and an inexplicable batting collapse saw them crash to an eight-wicket defeat against England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20.

Reigning ODI World World Champions England will now meet Australia in the summit clash after the Southern Stars beat defending champions West Indies by 72 runs.

India decided to leave their senior most player Mithali Raj, a move that will certainly be questioned, after India lost their last eight wickets for 24 runs to end up scoring a below-par 112 in 19.2 overs.

It was a walk in the park for England as seasoned campaigners Amy Jones (53 no, 47 balls) and Natalie Sciver (52 off 40 balls) added 92 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand to finish the match in only 17.1 overs.

Uncapped Victoria opener Marcus Harris and rookie speedster Chris Tremain have been named in the 14-member Australia squad for the first two Test matches against India starting 6 December in Adelaide.

The other good news was return of fit-again Usman Khawaja in the Tim Paine-led side. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh will continue to be joint vice-captains in keeping with norm set by Cricket Australia after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Khawaja returns after recuperating from knee surgery.

Senior batsman Peter Handscomb also returned to the side on weight of domestic runs after missing the away series against Pakistan in UAE.

Defending champion Sameer Verma and former champions Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap progressed to the quarterfinals of the Syed Modi International World Super Tour 300 with contrasting victories, on Thursday.

Second-seeded Saina, who is a three-time winner of the Lucknow tourney, defeated Amolika Singh Sisodiya 21-14 21-9, while 2012 and 2015 champion Kashyap recovered from a game down to see off Indonesia's Firman Abdul Kholik 9-21 22-20 21-8 in another match.

Third seed Sameer beat China's Zhao Junpeng 22-20 21-17 and will meet China's Zhou Zeqi.

Former Olympic bronze medallist Saina will next face eight seeded compatriot Rituparna Das, who beat fellow Indian Shruti Mundada 21-11 21-15 in a one-sided clash. Kashyap will meet Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin, seeded 8th.

B Sai Praneeth, seeded 4th, brushed aside Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12 21-10 and will take on China's Lu Guangzu, seeded sixth, ended the run of Saarlorlux champion Subhankar Dey with a 21-13 21-10 win.

Gujarat Fortunegiants ended their home leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 6 with a comfortable 40-31 win over Haryana Steelers on Thursday.

Sachin led the scoring charts with 10 points while defender Parvesh Bhainswal achieved another high five and scored six tackle points. Monu Goyat had an indifferent first half but ended up being the top scorer for Haryana Steelers with 10 points.

And finally in ISL news, Bengaluru FC accounted for FC Goa 2-1 in a fiery Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul Bheke opened the scoring with an improvised backheel flick in the 34th minute. Both teams were reduced to 10 men after the restart as Mohamed Ali and Dimas Delgado were sent off.

Brandon Fernandes equalised for the hosts in the 72nd minute but Sunil Chhetri notched the winner for Bengaluru five minutes later.