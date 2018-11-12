Firstpost Spodcast Episode 79: India's victory against Pakistan, Manchester City's performance against United and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday by seven wickets. Pakistan scored 133/7 in their 20 overs, as Bismah Maroof top scored with 53 runs from 49 balls. Nida Dar also scored a half-century, making 52 in 35 balls.

To add to their troubles, Pakistan were docked 10 runs as a penalty for running on the danger area of the pitch during their batting.

India’s openers Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana got off to a steady start, adding 73 runs before the first wicket fell in the 10th over. Mithali top scored with 56 from 47 balls, falling in the 18th over with the score at 126. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur saw the team home as India won by seven wickets and an over to spare.

In men’s cricket, India defeated the West Indies to finish a 3-0 sweep of the T20 series.

Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat on the spin-friendly Chennai pitch. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer slammed India’s bowlers to all parts of the park. By the time Hope fell in the seventh over, they had added 51 runs for the first wicket. Hetmyer fell 11 runs later but Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin stabilised the score, taking the Windies to 94 before Ramdin was bowled by Washington Sundar. 23-year-old Nicholas Pooran walked in to slam 53 from just 25 balls, including four sixes. Bravo made 43 from 37 balls, as West Indies posted an impressive 181/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, India’s batting machine performed as expected, winning the match but reaching the target on the final ball.

Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 92 from 62 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul fell cheaply but Rishabh Pant stepped up to score 58 from 38 balls. The partnership between Dhawan and Pant yielded 130 runs in 13 overs. Dhawan was declared the Man of the Match.

Time for some Football news now.

First from LaLiga. Barcelona suffered a home defeat for the first time in over two years as Real Betis pulled off a surprise 4-3 win at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Lionel Messi was back in the team, scoring twice. After missing five matches due to injury, Messi imposed himself on the match, scoring one goal off a penalty kick and another during injury-time. However, Betis seemed the more motivated team on the night, running faster and passing quicker and sharper.

In EPL news, Manchester City returned to the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in Sunday's derby. City now have a 12-point lead over Manchester United just 12 games into the current season.

City, who are in red-hot form, opened their account just 12 minutes into the game, with David Silva scoring off a Bernard Silva pass.

In Formula One news, Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch the constructors’ title for Mercedes. This is the fifth consecutive constructor’s championship for Mercedes in five years. Newly-crowned 2018 champion Hamilton won his 10th race of the year to take his career wins to 72.