Firstpost Spodcast Episode 73: Sourav Ganguly writes to BCCI, NorthEast United's dominating win and more on our daily podcast

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has written to the BCCI expressing disappointment at the way matters are being handled under the Committee of Administrators.

Addressing the letter to acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Ganguly claimed that differences between the members of the CoA have aggravated problems. He also took a dim view of the handling of the sexual harassment charges against BCCI chief Rahul Johri. Ganguly wrote, "I don't know how far it's true, but the recent reports of harassment have really made the BCCI look poor, more so the way it has been handled. The committee of CoA from four has come down to two and now the two seem to be divided."

A dominant performance saw NorthEast FC defeat Delhi Dynamos 2-0 on Tuesday. Playing in front of a home crowd, Delhi failed to create any scoring opportunities. They held the visitors at bay for most of the game but eventually slipped up against an aggressive NorthEast FC.

An update on tennis now. The USD 125,000 L&T Mumbai Open began last Saturday. On Tuesday, third-seeded American player Sachia Vickery and former Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki exited the tournament after losing in the first round.

Vickery, ranked 96 in the world, was playing her first match in almost two months following a tear in the knee. She faced Deniz Khazaniuk of Israel, who is ranked 252 in the world. She won the first set 6-2, lost the second 5-7, and retired hurt in the third set. She was trailing 1-5 when she forfeited the match.

2013 Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki of Germany also crashed out after her first-round loss to Nao Hibino of Japan. Lisicki's game was erratic, as her serves and groundstrokes went awry frequently. Hibino lost the first set but played a disciplined match to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In football action, Santiago Solari, who was made temporary coach of Real Madrid following the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui, said he is open to becoming a long-term coach for the La Liga team.

On Tuesday morning, after Lopetegui was sacked by Real Madrid, Solari was promoted from his earlier role as manager of the club's B team, Castilla. He oversaw training as Real's coach for the first time yesterday in Valdebebas.

An update now on the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their impressive run this year, beating Puneri Paltan 37-27 on Tuesday.

