Firstpost Spodcast Episode 70: BCCI state units demand suspension of CEO Rahul Johri; PV Sindhu wins and more on daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

We start with cricket news. Bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been included in the Indian squad for the remaining three matches of the ODI series with West Indies.

BCCI's CEO, Rahul Johri, who is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment, has come under more pressure. Yesterday, as many as seven state units of the BCCI demanded his suspension until an inquiry into the anonymous allegation of sexual harassment against Johri is completed. PTI quoted a former BCCI office-bearer, and a board veteran, as saying, "Seven affiliated state units...Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa...wrote separately to the Committee of Administrators (COA) demanding CEO Rahul Johri's suspension pending inquiry. Now the ball is in Vinod Rai's court."

An update from the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Hungary now. Pooja Dhanda won India's second medal at this year's Wrestling World Championships. She defeated Grace Bullen of Norway 10-7 to win the bronze medal in the 57kg category. She is the fourth Indian female wrestler to win a bronze at the world championships.

Meanwhile, Ritu Phogat and Sakshi Malik, both of whom received repechage rounds, failed to make them count. Phogat lost to Oksana Livach of Ukraine 5-10, while Sakshi Malik lost her bronze play-off to Marianna Sastin of Hungary 2-3.

In tennis news, there were a few upsets at the WTA Finals tournament in Singapore. Caroline Wozniacki, who was struggling to find her feet in the tournament, crashed out after losing to Elina Svitolina 7-5, 5-7, 3-6.

Karolina Pliskova also made it to the semifinals after defeating fellow Czech player Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4. Yesterday's win was Pliskova's first victory over Kvitova after three consecutive losses. She said, "It was a huge victory for me. It meant a lot to get into the semi-finals after beating her, it's just special."

A football update from the ISL now. NorthEast United took back the top spot in the points table of the Indian Super League after a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

In badminton news, India's Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and two men's doubles pairs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Sumeeth Reddy-Manu Atri reached the quarter-finals of the French Open Super 750 tournament.

The big surprise of the day was Manu Atri and Sumeeth Reddy's win over former world champions Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan of China. Manu and Sumeeth beat the world No 3 pair 21-14, 21-16 to continue with their impressive form. They will now take on Shetty and Rankireddy in an all-Indian quarter-final on Friday.