Firstpost Spodcast Episode 64: ATK register first win of ISL 2018-19, West Indies batsman Evin Lewis' withdrawal and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the daily sports update on Firstpost.

Kolkata's ATK scored their first win of this ISL season on Wednesday. They defeated Delhi Dynamos 2-1, thanks to a late strike by substitute Noussair El Maimouni.

Both teams started the match with high energy but ATK created scoring opportunities a mere 10 minutes into the game. Kalu Uche's header off a great free kick by Manuel Lanzarote was only just saved by the Delhi goalkeeper. ATK kept attacking the Delhi goal and Balwant Singh eventually scored the first goal in the 20th minute. Lanzarote exchanged passes with Pronay Halder and then passed the ball to Balwant Singh on the left wing. Singh curled a lovely kick into the goalpost to give ATK the lead.

West Indies batsman Evin Lewis has pulled out of the ODI and T20 series against India citing personal reasons. This is a blow for the struggling team because Lewis, who played for the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL, has been in good form in the limited overs versions. He has made two centuries in 35 ODIs and two centuries in just 17 T20s.

The Indian women's cricket team was denied permission to conduct their six-day preparatory camp at the Wankhede stadium ahead of next month's World T20 tournament.

This is the latest salvo from the Mumbai Cricket Association in its ongoing tussle with the BCCI.

The fight between the MCA and the BCCI began over the issue of complimentary passes for the fourth ODI between India and the West Indies. After a disagreement, the board shifted the match from Wankhede to Brabourne stadium.

The camp for the women's team has also been shifted to Brabourne, which is owned by the Cricket Club of India. Saba Karim, GM of cricket operations for the BCCI, said, "We've shifted the camp to the CCI for the time being." A senior official from CCI said "The BCCI requested us to conduct the camp till October 21, and we have agreed. The camp will happen at the Brabourne Stadium till the said date. After that, it is for the BCCI to decide."

Kabaddi now, and Bengaluru Bulls outplayed the Tamil Thalaivas 44-35 on Wednesday in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pawan Sehrawat scored 16 points and Kashiling Adake scored 12 points as Bengaluru registered their second consecutive win of the tournament. On the other hand, this is the fifth consecutive loss for the Tamil Thalaivas. They are yet to win a match in season six.