Firstpost Spodcast Episode 63: Umesh Yadav replaces Shardul Thakur, India at Denmark Open and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, where we look at the main sports headlines of the day.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will replace injured bowler Shardul Thakur in the first two matches of the India-West Indies ODI series. The BCCI released a statement yesterday that said Thakur was ruled out of the ODI series due to a right adductor tendon injury.

Umesh Yadav looks in great form after his 10-wicket haul in the second Test. He is just the third Indian fast bowler, after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath, to pick up 10 wickets in a Test match. 30-year-old Umesh has taken 105 wickets in 73 ODI appearances, and has an average of 32.60 with an economy rate of 5.97. The ODI series starts on 21 October.

India had a mixed day at the Denmark Open badminton tournament on Tuesday. Saina Nehwal played an intense 81-minute long match to win over Hong Kong’s Ngan Yi Cheung while PV Sindhu lost her opening match to Beiwen Zhang of USA.

Nehwal lost the first game of her match 20-22, but came back strongly to take the second game 21-17. Saina then pushed ahead to win the last game 24-22. Kidambi Srikanth, the defending champion at the Denmark Open, also moved to the second round after winning his opening match against local lad Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-16, 21-10. He will meet Lin Dan in the next match.

PV Sindhu lost her opening round match 17-21, 21-16, 18-21 to Beiwen Zhang. This is the third consecutive victory for Zhang over Sindhu. After she won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Sindhu has had a bad run of form. She lost in the second round at the Japan Open and in the quarterfinals at the China Open.

The #MeToo movement sweeping India has made its way into Indian cricket. CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rahul Johri, was accused of sexual harassment and has gone on leave after he was asked by the Committee of Administrators to explain the allegations against him. An unnamed person, who claimed to be his colleague at Discovery Channel, accused Johri of sexual harassment. The anonymous account was posted on Twitter by author Harnidh Kaur who later stated she did not want the charges published or her name used in the context.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Johri took the leave to prepare his response. Johri’s response will be judged by the CoA and BCCI's legal team.

The ICC suspended West Indies cricket coach Stuart Law for two ODI matches after he was found to be in breach of the Code of Conduct. During the afternoon session of the third day, Law went to the TV umpire's room after Kieran Powell's dismissal and made inappropriate comments. He also went to the fourth umpire's area and made similarly inappropriate remarks.

An update from the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bengal Warriors registered a second consecutive victory after defeating the Telugu Titans 30-25 in a thrilling game on Tuesday. Maninder Singh was in great form for the Warriors and scored 11 raid points during the game. Bengal won the game 30-25.