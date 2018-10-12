Firstpost Spodcast Episode 60: Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar wins silver, India's ODI squad and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, where we look at the main sports headlines of the day.

India named the squad for the first two ODIs against the West Indies yesterday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been included in the squad, and could make his ODI debut in the upcoming series. He replaces Dinesh Karthik, who struggled to score runs in the Asia Cup.

With Hardik Pandya unavailable due to injury, and MS Dhoni's recent struggles with the bat, India are keen to include a deft finisher in the ODI squad. Dhoni will continue to be wicketkeeper for the ODI team.

Ambati Rayudu, who was reliable when batting up the order in the Asia Cup, retains his place in the side. Manish Pandey has also been included in the squad, thanks to Kedar Jadhav's injury.

Virat Kohli has also been included for the ODI series. Meanwhile, strike bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the first two games.



Day four at the 2018 Youth Olympics proved a pretty ordinary day for Indian athletes. There were no medals for the Indian contingent on Thursday

Thursday was another successful day for India at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Jakarta. Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar won a silver medal in the men's F46 category. Another Indian javelin thrower, Rinku, won the bronze in the same event.

Meanwhile, two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia finished fourth after he managed to throw the javelin only 59.17m. He had won the silver in the previous edition of the games.

Avnil Kumar finished third in the men's 400m T13 category to claim the bronze medal. The T13 classification deals with visual impairment. Kumar finished the race in 52 seconds. Iran's Omid Zarifsanayei, who clocked 51.41 seconds, won the gold medal while Thailand's Songwut Lamsan won the silver.

Usman Khawaja scored a gritty 141 runs to help Australia draw the first Test match of their series against Pakistan being held in the UAE. Faced with a daunting target of 462 runs, Australia's batsmen dug in on a flat, spin-friendly pitch to finish the last day of the match at 362/8. Khawaja batted for over eight hours and faced 302 deliveries for his match-saving innings. His innings is the second longest in the fourth innings of a Test. The longest was Michael Atherton's 645-minute vigil against South Africa in 1995.

Yasir Shah took four wickets out of the eight that fell in Australia's second innings. Khawaja, who also scored 85 in the first innings, was declared the Player of The Match.