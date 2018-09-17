Firstpost Spodcast Episode 42: India lose to Sri Lanka in ICC Women's Championship, Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore GP and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost, where we do a quick run through of the big sports news of the day.

In today's episode, we talk about Sri Lanka defeating India in the third ODI of the ICC Women's Championship, Lewis Hamilton winning the Singapore Grand Prix and more.

Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets in the third ODI of the ICC Women's Championship at Galle. India made 253/5 in their 50 overs with skipper Mithali Raj scoring a career-best 125 runs. Sri Lankan captain Chamari Attapattu also scored a century to help the home team end the series with a consolation win.

India won the ODI series 2-1 and will play five Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka.

Lewis Hamilton won the Singapore Grand Prix to extend his lead in the 2018 season. With this win, Hamilton is now 40 points clear of second-placed Sebastian Vettel.

The Mercedes driver, and four-time world champion, had a perfect race – he claimed pole position in qualifying and led throughout the 61-lap race to finish in first place. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished in second place, more than eight seconds behind Hamilton. Vettel finished in third place.

In badminton news, Japanese shuttler Kento Momota defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-14, 21-11 to win the Japan Open.

Meanwhile, Carolina Marin successfully defended her Japan Open women's singles title. She defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 17-21, 21-11.

Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record for the marathon, finishing the 42.195km race in Berlin in 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds. 33-year-old Kipchoge beat the previous record by 1 minute 18 seconds. The previous record was held by Dennis Kimetto who had clocked 2:02:57 in 2014.

Sachin Tendulkar, who has been associated with the ISL team Kerala Blasters since 2014, has sold off his stakes in the franchise. Tendulkar was often seen cheering for his team from the stands in both home and away games. He said in a statement, "It is time for me to reflect on the role that I should play. After reflecting and much discussion with my team, I have decided to exit my association with Kerala Blasters as a co-promoter. I am very proud of Kerala Blasters and a piece of my heart will always beat for the club."

As Team India gear up to start their 2018 Asia Cup campaign, broadcaster Star Sports has complained to the Asian Cricket Council about the absence of Virat Kohli from the tournament.

The BCCI was having none of it. In a terse reply, the BCCI said neither the ACC nor the broadcasters have any say in national team selection matters.