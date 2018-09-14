Firstpost Spodcast Episode 41: Mary Kom assured of medal, India clinch Women's Championship series and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

In today's episode, we talk about the impressive performances from India's female boxers at the 13th International Silesian Championship in Poland, the Indian women's cricket team winning against Sri Lanka and India increasing their medal haul at the ISSF World Championships.

The 13th International Silesian Championship, a boxing tournament for women, is underway in Gliwice, Poland. Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom got a direct entry into the 48kg category semi-finals thanks to the small size of the draw. She defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota to reach the finals, which means she walks away with at least a silver medal at the championship. L Sarita Devi, a former world champion and Asian Games medalist, defeated Alena Czechy of the Czech Republic 5-0 to qualify for the semi-finals in the 60kg category and Ritu Grewal won against Russian boxer Svetlana Rosja 4-1 to qualify for the 51kg category semi-finals.

The Indian women’s cricket team beat Sri Lanka by seven runs in the second ODI to clinch the three-match ICC Women's Championship series 2-0. India batted first but managed to score just 219 in their 50 overs. Mithali Raj played an unusually slow innings, taking 121 balls to score 52 runs. Wicket-keeper Tanya Bhatia scored 68 in 66 balls to stabilize India’s innings. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 212 in 48.1 overs. Mansi Joshi and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets apiece.

In badminton news from the Japan Open, PV Sindhu lost in the second round to China's Gao Fangjie 18-21, 19-21. Kidambi Srikanth, who defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong to make it to the quarterfinals, lost to Korea's Dong Keun Lee in the quarterfinals. Srikanth won the first game 21-19, but lost the next two games 16-21, 18-21. HS Prannoy lost to world number 10 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 14-21, 17-21 and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

16-year-old Udhayveer Singh won the gold in the junior men's 25m pistol event. He finished with a total score of 587 points to take the first place. Singh scored 291 points in precision and another 296 points in the rapid event, for a total of 587. His compatriot Vijayveer Sidhu, finished fourth with 581 points while Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu finished 20th with a score of 568. The three Indians scored a combined 1,736 points to pick up the team gold for India.

Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu will appear before an international hearing panel following two failed doping tests. Sanjita's brother Bijen Singh said, “The B sample test was sent to Sanjita on 11 September and we will present our case before the IWF hearing panel in Budapest. We will highlight the mistakes committed by the IWF in this case."