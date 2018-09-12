Firstpost Spodcast Episode 40: England's Test series win against India, Kimi Raikkonen leaves Ferrari and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

In today's episode, we talk about England wrapping up the Test series 4-1 with a win in the final Test against India, Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari parting ways and India increasing their medal haul at the ISSF World Championships.

England won the fifth Test match against India by 118 runs to win the Test series 4-1. India, faced with a second innings target of 464, had made a disastrous start, losing three wickets with just two runs on the board. However, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant fought back with gritty centuries and added 204 runs during their partnership.

However, Adil Rashid took the wickets of Rahul and Pant within two overs of each other to turn the match around. Rahul scored 149 while Rishabh Pant scored 114, including 4 sixes.

India produced a clinical performance to defeat Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the ICC Women's Championship.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. However, they were bundled out for just 98 runs in 35.1 overs. India chased down the Sri Lankan total in 19.5 overs and lost just one wicket. Smriti Mandhana scored 73 runs and had a 96-run partnership with Punam Raut, who fell three runs short of the win.

Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2018 season. The 2007 champion will move to Sauber in 2019. Raikkonen had quit Formula One and competed in the World Rally Championship for two years, before returning in 2012. He joined Ferrari in 2014 and is now joining Sauber, the team he debuted with in 2001.

PV Sindhu won a hard-fought match over unseeded Japanese player Sayaka Takahashi in the first round of the women's singles at the Japan Open. Sindhu played a 53-minute long match that stretched to three games. She eventually beat Takahashi 21-17 7-21 21-13.

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy easily won their first-round matches. Srikanth beat Chinese player Yuxiang Huang 21-13 21-15 while Prannoy won against Jonathan Christie of Indonesia 21-18 21-17. In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy made it to the second round after their 21-9 21-6 win over Malaysians Mathew Fogarty and Isabel Zhong.

The Indian junior men's skeet team won a silver medal at the 52nd ISSF World Championships while Gurnihal Singh Garcha picked up an individual bronze in the skeet event.