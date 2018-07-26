Firstpost Spodcast Episode 4: Dinesh Karthik's aggressive knock, Chris Froome's fumble and more on our daily sports podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost where we do a quick run through of the big sports news of Wednesday.

In this episode, we look the opening day of India's tour game against Essex, Chris Froome's last minute stutter in the 17th stage of Tour de France, Serena Williams' complaint against being repeatedly subjected to dope tests as well as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's confident statement of recovering from a wobbly back to make it to the Asian Games.

Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on a aggressively scored 82 while captain Virat Kohli made 68 as India recovered from early hiccups to finish on 322/6 at the end of the opening day of their three-day tour game against Essex.

KL Rahul made 52 runs, sharing a 114-run partnership with Karthik for the sixth wicket. Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 33 at stumps alongside Karthik at the close of play on Day 1.

Moving on, Colombian rider Nairo Quintana won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 65-km mountain trek from Bagneres-de-Luchon.

But the big story of the day was the concession of four-time winner Chris Froome, who cracked two kilometres from the end of the final climb. While Froome floundered during the 17th stage, main title contender Thomas retained the yellow jersey.

Next up, tennis star Serena Williams has alleged discrimination over the frequency of anti-doping tests she is subjected to.

The Wimbledon runner-up tweeted Tuesday night after she received another visit from a tester, “And it's that time of the day to get 'randomly' drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it's been proven I'm the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I'll be keeping the sport clean."

Last, but not the least, world champion and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu says she will be fit to compete in the Asian Games that take place next month.

She said her lower back injury is not as bad as first thought, and she will require two weeks of training to be competition ready.