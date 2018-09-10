Firstpost Spodcast Episode 38: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka run US Open show; Arpinder Singh wins bronze at IAAF Continental Cup and more on daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost. Today we discuss Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka's wins at the US Open, Serena Williams meltdown, jumper Arpinder Singh's bronze at the IAAF Continental Cup and England's strong start in the second innings of The Oval Test.

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in the women's final to become 2018 US Open champion while Novak Djokovic won the men's final against Juan Martin del Potro to win his third US Open title.

Serena Williams was fined 17,000 U1SD by the US Tennis Association following her outburst during the final. The star player was fined for coaching, racquet abuse, and for verbal abuse when she accused umpire Carlos Ramos of being "a thief." Williams was livid at the coaching violation, but her coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted he was coaching her when he moved his hands.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic won his third US Open title in straight sets against Juan Martin del Potro. Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. He is now level with Pete Sampras' mark of 14 Grand Slam titles. He is three Grand Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six behind Roger Federer, who holds the record with 20 Grand Slam wins. Djokovic also won at Wimbledon this year.

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh won a bronze medal at the IAAF Continental Cup with a 16.59m jump. He is the first Indian to win a medal at the IAAF Continental Cup. The 25-year-old was representing the Asia-Pacific team in the Cup that is held once every four years.

Meanwhile, the reigning Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, finished sixth in the men's javelin throw event. His best effort was an 80.24m throw. In most other competitions this season, Chopra has been consistently throwing above 85m. At the Asian Games last month, he took the gold with an 88.06m throw. Reigning Olympic champion Thomas Roehler of Germany took the gold with an 87.07m throw while Chao-Tsun Cheng took silver with an 81.81m throw.

Alastair Cook finished the third day of the fifth Test against India unbeaten on 46 runs. Cook had scored 71 in the first innings. He is set to retire after the fifth Test.

Led by Cook's steady 46, England reached a score of 114 for the loss of two wickets in their second innings. Heading into day 4, England have a healthy lead of 154 runs. Cook's partner Joe Root, the England skipper, was not out on 29. Earlier, England bundled out India for 292 runs. India had started the day at 174/6, but Hanuma Vihari, who scored a half-century on his Test debut, and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 86, fought back to reduce England's lead to 40 runs. Vihari and Jadeja added 77 runs in their partnership.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators is likely to have a word with chief coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri. The discussion is expected to be around India's below-par performance in England. India are behind 1-3 in the five-match Test series. They also lost the ODI series 1-2, and won the T20 series 2-1.