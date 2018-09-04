Firstpost Spodcast Episode 34: Alastair Cook quitting, Anjum Moudgil's silver medal and more on our daily sports podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost. On today’s episode, we talk about Alastair Cook’s retirement. Cook, England’s leading run scorer in Tests and a former captain, will play his last Test against India at The Oval.

Cook is currently sixth on the list of Test cricket’s leading scorers. He has scored 12,254 runs in 160 Tests, including 32 centuries, at an average of 44.88. He made his Test debut in March 2006 in Nagpur, and scored 104 in the second innings in his very first international Test match.

2018 has not been a great year for Cook. He has scored 298 runs from nine Test matches, averaging 18.62. In the current series against India, he has scored 96 runs in four Tests.

We also discuss Lionel Messi being left off FIFA’s shortlist for its men’s Player of the Year Award for 2018. This is the first time in a decade that the Argentine doesn’t feature in such a list. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the award over the last decade. Messi won the award five times, and finished second to Ronaldo five times.

This year, the shortlist includes Ronaldo, Luka Modric of Croatia and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

The other news story of the day we talk about on the podcast is Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela securing quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by finishing second and fourth, respectively, in the women's 10m air rifle event at the 52nd ISSF World Championship.