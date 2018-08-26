Firstpost Spodcast Episode 27: Face-to-face with India's table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis ace Sharath Kamal sat down with Firstpost to discuss his preparations and goals for the 2018 Asian Games and the expectations he deals with. He also talks about their current form and share with us this personal goals in the future.

He also talks about his current form and shares with us his personal goals for the future.

Speaking about the expectations for the Asian Games, Sharath said, “This Asian Games will be my fourth. Probably the biggest chance I have ever had, compared to the last three...because I personally have been doing well in the last two three years. And along with me, the team has been fantastic. I really think this Asian Games is the best team we’ve ever had.” Well, high praise indeed from a top Indian table tennis player for his teammates.

Speaking about his own goals, Sharath said he hopes to break into the top 30 in international rankings. For the Asian Games, he says, “If we win a medal, that’s fantastic. In the team championships, we have a good chance. We have always made it to the quarter-finals, but that is the hardest. It is just another round to the medal, but that the hardest round. If we can win a medal there, we can win even in the world championships. You never know… It’s very much possible this time.”

Does he feel any pressure due to the expectations? He says he has always dealt with them. “Sometimes I’ve buckled under expectations, sometimes I’ve gone ahead and done better than expected….I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to stand up to the expectation people have. It’s more a positive pressure that all of them want us to win,” says Kamal.

On his good form in the recent past, Sharath says, “It’s been good for a while now...unfortunately, for my wife and family but fortunately for table tennis. The main change there is...after my injury in 2015, I started focusing a lot on my fitness. I’ve moved back from Europe and now...have more time to prepare for the tournaments.”

Here’s wishing the Indian paddlers the best of luck at the 2018 Asian Games.