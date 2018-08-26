Firstpost Spodcast Episode 26: Face-to-face with India's table tennis star Manika Batra

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra spoke to Firstpost to discuss her preparations and goals at the 2018 Asian Games and the expectations she deals with.

Manika Batra made it to the headlines with a stunning performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games - four medals including a gold in women’s singles table tennis. The 23-year-old, ranked 57 in the world, will face stiff competition in the form of top ranked players from China, Japan, Korea and Chinese Taipei at the 2018 Asian Games.

Speaking about her preparation for the games, she says, “I had prepared very well for the Commonwealth games because I wanted to win a medal. Winning over the world number four gave me confidence. (The) Asian Games is the toughest tournament. I will not focus on the opponent. I’ll focus on doing my best.”

Batra also spoke about her expectations from the Asian Games. She said, “The first goal is obviously to get to the quarterfinals. No Indian (female) player has gotten through to the quarterfinals. Playing the quarterfinals or semifinals in the Asian Games is also a big thing. My aim is to reach the quarterfinals.”

What about the expectations? They are quite high after her Commonwealth Games performance. But Batra says, “I don’t take on any pressure. I felt some of it right after the Commonwealth Games. But I decided I’ll stick to my usual approach, else it affects my game.”

Here’s wishing the Indian paddlers luck for the 2018 Asian Games.