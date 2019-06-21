Firstpost Spodcast Episode 231: David Warner shines in Australia's win over Bangladesh, shooting excluded from 2022 Commonwealth Games and more

In cricket news, Australia moved closer to the World Cup semi-finals after David Warner inspired the defending champions to a 48-run win over a combative Bangladesh with his second century of the tournament.

The left-handed opener hunkered down and contained his natural aggressive self to construct an impressive 166-run knock that steered Australia to a mammoth 381/5.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, and the in-form Shakib Al Hasan gave their all in the chase but the effort still proved insufficient, as Bangladesh fell short by 48 runs.

Thursday’s win took Australia to top of the table with 10 points from six games while Bangladesh remained at number five with five points and now need to win their remaining three games to reach the next round.

India suffered yet another injury scare at the World Cup. All-rounder Vijay Shankar was the latest to pick up an injury after being hit on the toes during a rain-hit training session and was forced to skip Thursday's session.

Women's cricket is set to be part of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the Commonwealth Games Federation on Thursday nominated its inclusion in the 2022 edition. The nomination was made at the Executive Board meeting of the Federation in Birmingham.

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday lifted the restrictions imposed on India with regards to hosting international events, two days after the government's assurance that no eligible athlete would be denied visa on political grounds.

The IOC had decided to "suspend all discussions" with India regarding hosting of global sporting events after Pakistani shooters were not issued visas for the World Cup held in New Delhi in February this year.

