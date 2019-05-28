Firstpost Spodcast Episode 212: Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat clinch gold medals, Serena Williams survives French Open scare and more

Rahi Sarnobat booked a place for India at the 2020 Olympics in shooting after she won the gold in the women's 25m pistol event on Monday at the season's third ISSF World Cup in Munich. Teenager Saurabh Chaudhary also grabbed the limelight yesterday by setting a new world record en route to a gold medal.

Asian Games champion Rahi clinched her career's second World Cup gold, helping India win its sixth quota place in shooting for the Tokyo Olympics. In the women's final, compatriot Manu Bhaker made a better start, having five out of five hits in the first of 10 series of five shots each while Rahi started with three hits. After the sixth series, Manu, Rahi and Olena Kostevych of Ukraine were jointly tied at the top with a score of 21.

Saurabh won the gold in the 10m air pistol event, shattering both senior and junior world records with a score of 246.3. He had held both the existing records.

In tennis news from the French Open, Serena Williams survived a first-round scare at the French Open on Monday as she fought back from a set down to defeat World No 83 Vitalia Diatchenko.

37-year-old Serena, who is attempting to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, brought up her 800th career main draw win with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory in front of a half-full Court Philippe Chatrier. Monday’s win was only her fifth match since collapsing to defeat against Karolina Pliskova in the Australian Open quarter-finals earlier this year. The three-time French Open winner started poorly, as Diatchenko broke her serve to love in the fifth game en route to taking the first set.

In cricket news, Jason Roy led with the bat as England thrashed Afghanistan in their last warm-up match before the World Cup. Roy made 89 not out on his Surrey home ground as England won by nine wickets with nearly 200 balls to spare.

Two days after losing their practice match to defending champions Australia, England, the favourites to lift the Cup, returned to winning ways in convincing fashion. Afghanistan, who won against Pakistan in their first practice match, slumped to 160 all out as Jofra Archer and Joe Root took three wickets apiece. At one point, Afghanistan were in danger of being dismissed for under 100 but Mohammad Nabi chipped in with a useful 44 as the last two wickets added 68 runs.

In football news, an Aston Villa side managed by one lifelong fan in Dean Smith and captained by another in Jack Grealish ended a three-year exile from the Premier League on Monday with a 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

One year after losing to Fulham in the same stage, 1982 European champions Aston Villa celebrated their return to English football's lucrative top-flight that will be worth between £170 million and £200 million to the Birmingham club.

