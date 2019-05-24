Firstpost Spodcast Episode 211: Mary Kom reaches India Open final, Virat Kohli makes huge prediction on England team and more

Six-time world champion Mary Kom overcame stiff resistance from Nikhat Zareen to win in a split decision and qualify for the women's 51kg category final.

Nikhat was at her aggressive best against Mary Kom.

Mary Kom now will face Vanlal Duati of Mizoram in the gold-medal bout later today.

Meanwhile, in the men’s competition, 17 Indians stormed into the final in 10 weight categories.

Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach registered an upset win over Gaurav Solanki in a unanimous decision to set up a 51kg gold medal clash against Amit Panghal.

Panghal defeated national champion PL Prasad in the second 52kg semi-final.

Shiva Thapa also remained on course for a gold after defeating a strong challenge from Polish boxer D Krystian Sczepanski and winning 5-0.

Former Asian champion Chatchai Decha Butdee of Thailand also caused an upset in the men's 56kg category by ousting Gaurav Bidhuri in a unanimous decision. The Thai boxer will take on Kavinder Singh Bisht in the final.

Indian captain Virat Kohli joked about England’s aggressive batting approach, saying England could be the first team to score 500 runs in ODIs.

Kohli was referring to how the captains of various teams are disagreeing on scoring trends in what is expected to be a high-scoring World Cup.

England hold the record for the highest ODI total - they scored 481/6 against Australia last year. In their build to the World Cup, they also outplayed Pakistan 4-0 in a high-scoring series.

Kohli observed that as the pressure mounts in knockout matches, teams will score less freely.

While Kohli said England as the strongest side before the tournament, Australia captain Aaron Finch picked India and England as the teams to watch out for.

According to Sachin Tendulkar, India need to space out their experienced batsmen at the World Cup in UK and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni is best suited at number five.

An interesting observation Tendulkar made was that England’s home series against Pakistan has convinced him that the World Cup played on flat tracks would be a high-scoring tournament and the two new balls entirely negate reverse swing.

Vaishnavi Yadav, a 5'7" tall guard, has signed up with USA's Pensacola State women's basketball team.

Vaishnavi first made the headlines in 2018 when she scored 71 points in the 69th Junior National Championship against Kerala. She was named MVP at the state nationals.

She has also represented the national team in the FIBA Asia U18 3x3 Championship, FIBA Asia U16 Championship and the FIBA U16 Asia Cup apart from being the MVP Award winner at the first ever NBA Academy India.

Vaishnavi told the media, “I am very excited to have the tremendous opportunity to attend Pensacola State University. I would like to thank India Basketball, NBA Academy Women's Program, and Coach Blair Hardiek for making this possible.

"I hope to take India to the next level by learning all I can about the game and...sharing the knowledge with other basketball players from my country. I hope I can inspire others from India to work hard and go for their dreams.”

