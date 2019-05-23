Firstpost Spodcast Episode 210: Sethu FC clinch Indian Women's League, Sachin Tendulkar says Virat Kohli cannot win World Cup alone and more

Sethu FC beat Manipur Police SC 3-1 to win the Indian Women's League trophy on Wednesday.

Radharani Devi put Manipur Police in the lead towards the end of the first half. But an own goal by Umapati Devi brought Sethu back into the game. Later, Sethu FC’s Nepal international Sabitra Bhandari scored two goals to win it for the Madurai-based side.



India crashed out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championships after losing 0-5 to China in the final group match on Wednesday.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 5-21 11-21 against China's Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping to leave India trailing 0-1. Sameer Verma took the court after Kidambi Srikanth suffered an injury during practice sessions, but lost to Chen Long as India further fell behind.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first game against the world no 7 pairing of Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong. The Indian team eventually lost to concede a 3-0 lead.

Saina Nehwal lost to Chen Yufei in the women's singles match, while the women's doubles pair of Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan beat Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy .

Wednesday saw a spectacular homecoming for Shiva Thapa, while Amit Panghal reached the semi-finals in the 52kg category at the India Open tournament.

Thapa's win set up a clash against Poland's D Krystian Sczepanski in the 60kg category.

In the 52kg category, Amit Panghal, PL Prasad, Sachin Siwach and Gaurav Solanki made it an all-Indian line up.

Panghal will take on Prasad in the semi-final.

Sachin Tendulkar said that Virat Kohli alone will not be able to win the World Cup, and others will need to step up.

“I think you will always have a couple of individuals stepping up every game but without team support, you can't do much. Just because of one individual, you can't win a tournament. No way. Unless, others chip in at every crucial stage. If that doesn't happen, there will be disappointment," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar said he’s not worried about the number four batsman’s slot that is the subject of much discussion right now.

Sachin also spoke about ODI cricket favouring batsmen at the cost of bowlers. He gave an instance of the recent England vs Pakistan series that saw scores of 350 being chased down with many overs to spare.

English bowler Jimmy Anderson released his new book named Bowl, Sleep, Repeat and shared a funny episode that involved fellow England pacer Stuart Broad.

British tabloid The Sun published an excerpt that read, “The first time Stuart Broad walked into the dressing room, with his flowing blond hair, striking blue eyes and perfect figure, I thought: 'My God, she's beautiful'. It's surreal we've taken more than 1,000 wickets between us.” He praised Broad, writing, “We've never been in competition as bowlers because our skills are very* different. Stuart has been under pressure at times from bowlers who get steep bounce and move the ball off the seam and I have from the skiddier ones who swing the ball. It's never been me or him in selection…A common initial misconception of Stuart in the early days was that he was a bit of a show pony. He's not. He works so hard....We share a car to grounds now.”

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.